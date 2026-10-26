Build Labs, Led By 2X Exited Founder Kathryn Finney, Releases 'Is My App Slop', A Tool To Audit & Fix Vibe-Coded Apps

Is My App Slop

Build Labs, led by 2x exited founder Kathryn Finney, releases“Is My App Slop”, a tool to audit and fix vibe-coded apps and sites

- Kathryn FinneyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Build Labs, the entrepreneurship and technology venture founded by investor and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Kathryn Finney, has just released Is My App Slop, an auditing tool for apps and websites coded using AI tools such as Lovable, Bolt, or Replit. The tool conducts a website and landing page audit, catching common problems found when using AI platforms like Lovable and Replit.. These include issues like forms that fail, generic AI design, buttons that don't work, and pages that confuse first-time visitors.“AI slop is clogging the Internet, and there's almost no real tool to tell you whether what you're building is real or garbage,” Finney said.“We help you figure that out before you waste money and time.”While using the tool for CRO audits, entrepreneurs can get a conversion-focused view of their live pages, assessing what stands between visitors and making purchases. The website and landing page audit report ranks every statistic by priority, so a first-time app or website builder knows where to start instead of guessing. It analyzes websites based on six product dimensions: Clarity and Promise, Craft and Design Integrity, Trust and Legitimacy, Flow and Usability, Mobile and Access, and Conversion and The Ask. Users can get a free audit with a score across six dimensions and then a more detailed report with prompts to fix the specific issue for $27 one-time fee, with no subscription required.Is My App Slop is just the latest project under BUILD Labs, a company founded by Kathryn Finney's2x exited founder and Managing Partner of the venture capital firm Genius Guild. She has shared the lessons on building companies in her bestselling book, Build the Damn Thing, which became a Wall Street Journal bestseller in 2022.Build Labs is an outgrowth of the book's lessons, teaching entrepreneurs how to turn early ideas into market-ready products.“Build Labs exists so more people can build a business and life they love,” Finney commented. Is My App Slop is just one of the practical tools the organization offers to first-time entrepreneurs dreaming of making an impact on their industries and communities.Founders can learn more about Is My App Slop and get a free audit of their website or AI-coded app at ismyappslopAbout Build LabsBuild Labs makes products that help you start, launch, and grow a business and build a life you love. It's the home of Is My App Slop, which tests whether your app works and tells you how to fix what doesn't, and the BUILD Sprint, a 90-minute live session where you leave with an idea, a name, a brand, and an MVP. Build Labs is led by Kathryn Finney, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Build the Damn Thing, serial entrepreneur, and investor.

Amy Wilson

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Build Labs, led by 2x exited founder Kathryn Finney, releases 'Is My App Slop', a tool to audit & fix vibe-coded apps News Provided By Submit Express October 26, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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