AGM Mobile Unveils The CAM 1: The Ultra-Light Action Camera Built For Everyday Adventures And Family Memories

The CAM 1 comes in 3 different colors and is equipped with a powerful light

The CAM 1 is compact and weighs ony 39g

Waterproof and Shockproof Out of the Box - No Case Required - Available October 25

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGM Mobile today announced the launch of the AGM CAM 1, an affordable, ultra-compact action camera designed for people who want to capture life's real moments without complicated gear. The CAM 1 will be available starting October 25 on the official AGM Mobile website.

Unlike traditional action cameras that require bulky protective housings, the CAM 1 is built waterproof and shockproof from the start. That decision came from an extended market research, noting that customers were complaining about having to use a case to protect their device. AGM Mobile created the CAM 1 based on people's needs.

Rated IP68/IP69K and meeting military-grade 810H standards, it can be taken underwater, dropped, or exposed to the elements exactly as it is - no extra case needed. At just 39 grams, it is light enough to wear all day and small enough to disappear into any adventure.

AGM Mobile created the CAM 1 with families and everyday creators in mind. The company recognized that the most meaningful footage is rarely from extreme sports - it is the ordinary days that become priceless later. First steps across the living-room floor, afternoons spent playing in the garden, birthday celebrations, quiet walks, and the small, everyday moments that show loved ones growing up. The CAM 1 makes it simple to record those memories and relive them whenever the feeling of missing them arises.

Because the camera weighs so little, it can even be worn by the smallest member of the family, delivering a unique, low-to-the-ground point of view that is often funny, unexpected, and full of personality. Parents and relatives can finally see the world through a completely different lens - literally.

Key features that set the CAM 1 apart include:

- Fully waterproof and shockproof without any housing

- Ultra-light 39 g design for all-day comfort

- Strong magnetic mounting for creative placement on almost any surface

- Bright 1.45-inch 600-nit display for easy framing

- Powerful built-in light for dark or underwater conditions

- 2K video and 12 MP still photos

- Integrated microphone and simple physical buttons

- Expandable microSD storage up to 256 GB

- Included magnetic necklace mount for hands-free shooting and a sport mount

A separate Deluxe Package also includes a battery case that adds an extra 800 mAh of power, standard mounting points for poles and tripods, and the ability to shoot while charging - ideal for longer days out. It also comes with a hat clip, a bike mount and a 16GB Micro SD card.

“We wanted a camera that removes the barriers between people and their memories,” said Karel Schillebeeckx, AGM Sales Director.“Most action cameras are built for extreme sports. We built the CAM 1 for the moments that matter most - the ones that happen at home, in the backyard, and on ordinary days. It is tough enough for real life, light enough to wear without thinking, and simple enough that anyone can start recording immediately.”

The AGM CAM 1 is available for purchase beginning October 25 exclusively on the AGM Mobile website. It also makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who values capturing family life and everyday adventures.

For more information, product images, or media inquiries, please visit the AGM Mobile website or contact the press team.

About AGM Mobile

AGM Mobile designs durable, practical technology for people who live actively and value real experiences. From rugged smartphones to purpose-built cameras, AGM products are built to perform in the conditions of everyday life.



Daniel Perez

AGM MOBILE LIMITED

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AGM Mobile Unveils the CAM 1: The Ultra-Light Action Camera Built for Everyday Adventures and Family Memories News Provided By AGM MOBILE LIMITED October 26, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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