Kenya: Strengthening Institutional Integrity Through Accountability And Professional Oversight

Integrity, accountability and sound management of public resources are fundamental to institutional credibility, operational effectiveness and public trust. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to strengthen these principles through professional development, enhanced oversight mechanisms and capacity building aimed at promoting ethical conduct, transparency and responsible resource management.

To advance this objective, the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability (DOCA), in collaboration with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Institute of Internal Auditors Kenya (IIAK), launched two specialised capacity-building programmes at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS), Embakasi, on 26 October 2026.

The week-long programmes, comprising the Global Internal Audit Standards and Professional Internal Audit Practice Workshop and the Integrity Assurance Officers Course, have brought together 40 participants drawn from the three KDF Services. The training seeks to strengthen institutional oversight, enhance corruption prevention capabilities and equip personnel with practical skills in internal auditing, risk management and integrity assurance.

Presiding over the opening ceremony, the Director of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability, Major General Mohamed Isak, emphasised that effective oversight extends beyond detecting irregularities to proactively preventing institutional weaknesses, promoting continuous improvement and safeguarding public resources.

He noted that the specialised training would enhance professional competence and strengthen accountability frameworks across the KDF. He challenged participants to embrace the training with discipline and commitment, stressing that its ultimate value would be measured by the practical application of acquired knowledge in their respective areas of responsibility.

The Director of HPSS, Major General Charles Mwazighe, underscored the centrality of professional independence, integrity and ethical conduct in auditing. He cautioned participants against attempts to compromise their professional judgement and urged them to uphold the highest standards of accountability.

EACC Assistant Director, Mr David Kangara, reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to strengthening institutional integrity through sustained collaboration with the KDF. He highlighted the importance of equipping integrity assurance officers with the competencies required to prevent corruption and enhance transparency in procurement, human resource management and other administrative processes.

The Chief Executive Officer of IIAK, Ms Joyce Omina, emphasised the importance of adopting internationally recognised internal auditing standards to strengthen professional practice and institutional governance. She encouraged participants to pursue continuous professional development and leverage the Institute's resources and global professional networks.

The Internal Audit Workshop focuses on professional auditing standards, internal controls, risk assessment and sound financial management, while the Integrity Assurance Officers Course equips participants with practical approaches to corruption prevention, ethical decision-making and institutional accountability.

The initiative reinforces the KDF's commitment to building a professional, transparent and accountable institution where effective oversight, ethical leadership and responsible stewardship of public resources contribute directly to operational efficiency and mission readiness.

By strengthening integrity at every level, the KDF continues to safeguard institutional resources, reinforce public confidence and uphold the highest standards of professionalism in service to the nation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.