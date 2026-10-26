Jamaica: 50 Container Homes To Be Built In Westmoreland

The islandwide initiative includes approximately 2,700 container homes.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Serena Grant

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The government will construct approximately 50 container homes in Shrewsbury, Westmoreland, with 20 already erected, as it accelerates housing assistance for people displaced by hurricane Melissa.

Minister without portfolio in the ministry of economic growth and infrastructure development with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, noted that the development comprises housing units provided by the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the Chinese government.

Minister Montague was speaking to journalists during a visit to the development on October 22. He noted that the housing units donated by the Chinese government can be configured to accommodate families of varying sizes.

“We can use one container, we can put two, we can put three, we can put up to four units together, depending on the size of the families,” adding that efforts are being made to accelerate construction, as many hurricane victims remain in shelters or are staying with relatives. We have sorted out all the concerns of the contractors... [and] we have issued them with mobilisation funds.”

Minister Montague further noted that the islandwide initiative, which includes approximately 2,700 container homes, is being rolled out in three phases, with members of parliament and councillors helping contractors identify sites and source skilled workers.

Meanwhile, member of parliament for Westmoreland Central, Dwayne Vaz, who accompanied minister Montague, expressed hope that beneficiaries will occupy the first 20 units in Shrewsbury before construction of the remaining 30 is completed.