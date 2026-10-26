Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Netanyahu Said To Cancel Party Event Amid Security Matters

Netanyahu Said To Cancel Party Event Amid Security Matters


Date: 2026-10-26 03:10:36

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a meeting with members of his Likud party planned for Monday due to "security matters," Israel's Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, the meeting, organized to mobilize Likud lawmakers ahead of tomorrow's election, was called off shortly before it was set to begin. The prime minister is expected to resume campaigning later in the day, the outlet claimed.

The day before, Netanyahu said Israel has intelligence suggesting that Iran and its proxy groups can try to "disrupt" the elections by launching attacks on Israel.

MENAFN26102026000195011045ID1111869080


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search