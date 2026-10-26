Netanyahu Said To Cancel Party Event Amid Security Matters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a meeting with members of his Likud party planned for Monday due to "security matters," Israel's Channel 12 reported.
According to the report, the meeting, organized to mobilize Likud lawmakers ahead of tomorrow's election, was called off shortly before it was set to begin. The prime minister is expected to resume campaigning later in the day, the outlet claimed.
The day before, Netanyahu said Israel has intelligence suggesting that Iran and its proxy groups can try to "disrupt" the elections by launching attacks on Israel.
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