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Spacex Unveils $40B Apollo GPU Lease Deal

Spacex Unveils $40B Apollo GPU Lease Deal


Date: 2026-10-26 03:10:36

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) signed a master finance lease agreement with Apollo Global Management Inc. to lease its graphics processing unit (GPU) pods and related equipment for its data centers, with the aggregate principal payments set to amount to approximately $40 billion, according to the company's filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published on Monday.

According to the filing, the GPUs will be delivered to SpaceX data centers in tranches under separate leases lasting approximately five to five-and-a-quarter years. Quarterly advance payments will cover one-twentieth of each tranche's financed cost, a fixed annual rate on the outstanding balance, and ongoing costs. The deal is expected to close before the end of this year, with the lease schedule set to begin in the first half of 2027.

The filing comes after SpaceX CEO and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, announced that the company closed $40 billion for GPUs.

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