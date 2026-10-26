IFN, A Global Freight Network, To Host Global Connect 2027 Freight Networking Conference In Bangkok, Thailand, May 23-26, 2027

MENAFN - GetNews)"Innovative Freight Network (IFN) - International Freight Forwarder Network Presents Second Annual Freight Networking Conference"Innovative Freight Network (IFN) will host IFN Global Connect Freight Network Conference 2027, its annual freight networking conference, at the Millennium Hilton Bangkok from May 23-26, 2027, with registration open to freight forwarders and logistics companies worldwide.

Bangkok, Thailand - October 26, 2026 - Innovative Freight Network (IFN), the renowned global network for independent freight forwarders, has announced IFN Global Connect 2027. Its annual freight networking conference will take place at the Millennium Hilton Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 23-26, 2027.

The conference will bring together freight forwarders, NVOCCs and logistics companies from IFN's network of 235+ vetted members, operating in more than 154 cities across 93+ countries. Registration is open to both IFN members and non-members. Over four days, delegates will meet face to face, build agency partnerships and explore new trade lanes.

A proven freight networking conference returns for 2027

The 2027 edition follows IFN Global Connect 2026, held at the Pullman Pattaya Hotel G in Pattaya, Thailand. Delegates from 93+ countries took part in structured one-to-one meetings, plenary sessions and the IFN Founder Partnership Awards gala night. The 2026 event was supported by Gold Sponsors OTD Logistics (Philippines) and Linking Line (Saudi Arabia), along with Silver and specialty sponsors from across the network.

Several delegates reported business results soon after the event, including new inquiries received before they returned home. Mr. Enrique Montagna, CEO of Cargas Del Plata, described the event as "a great experience... with insightful sessions and strong networking opportunities."

A freight networking conference built around one-to-one meetings

Global Connect is designed around business meetings. Before the event, delegates choose the markets, services and partners they want to meet. The IFN team then builds a personal one-to-one meeting schedule for each delegate. The four-day program also includes a plenary session on rate levels, capacity, compliance and trade lanes, a welcome cocktail and dinner, the IFN Founder Partnership Awards gala night, and a cultural experience in Bangkok.

IFN is the top growing international freight network

"Global Connect is where our freight network becomes personal. When freight and logistics forwarders sit across the table from each other, trust is built faster and cargo starts moving. After the response we saw in Pattaya, Bangkok is the natural next step. We look forward to welcoming our members and new partners from every region to our 2027 freight networking conference," said Farhan Rehman, Founder and President of Innovative Freight Network (IFN).

Registration and Conference Packages

IFN Global Connect Freight Conference 2027 is open to independent freight forwarders, NVOCCs and logistics companies of any size, whether or not they are IFN members. Conference passes are available in the following packages:

Standard conference pass: USD 1,190.

Early bird conference pass: USD 1,090.

One additional delegate from the same company: USD 990

Two or more additional delegates from the same company: USD 790 per delegate

Spouse package: USD 590, including the welcome cocktail, gala dinner and cruise dinner

Learn more about the latest packages and promotions -

Brand visibility for logistics and freight companies at the conference

Twenty sponsorship packages are available for IFN Global Connect 2027, priced from USD 1,000 to USD 5,000. The exclusive Platinum Partner package and the Conference T-Shirt sponsorship have already sold out.

Gold Partner (USD 5,000) and Silver Partner (USD 3,500) packages include a speaking slot during the plenary session, conference passes, early access to the one-to-one Meeting Scheduler and two-year or one-year IFN membership. Event packages cover the Gala Night, the Welcome Cocktail and Dinner, lunches and coffee breaks. Branded delegate items include lanyards and badges, laptop bags, notepads, mugs, caps and MagSafe wallets. Companies can also sponsor the Meeting Scheduler, a photo booth, table flags and a branded globe installation. Every package includes a website listing, a mention in the conference booklet and recognition on IFN's social media channels. Full program, registration and sponsorship details are available on the IFN Global Connect 2027 sponsorship page.

About Innovative Freight Network (IFN)

Innovative Freight Network (IFN) is a global independent freight forwarding network with 235+ vetted members in 154+ cities across 93+ countries. Members receive access to a global partner directory, a freight quote system, 24/7 member support, the annual IFN Global Connect conference, and a cargo payment protection program that safeguards members against non-payment, fraud and insolvency within the network. It is recognised as a top freight forwarder network by SalamExperts. Companies can apply for IFN membership through the IFN website.