Circular Library Assumes Hosting Of Beloved Community Craft Cafe & Supply Swap In Venice

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 26, 2026 6:31 am - Circular Library officially takes over operations of Venice's popular free Craft Cafe & Supply Swap on October 25, inviting local makers and upcyclers to swap materials, craft together, and enjoy warm tea.

Circular Library, the Venice-based retail venue and sustainability hub, has announced that it will officially assume hosting and operations for the community's favorite local gathering: the Craft Café & Supply Swap. Scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Venice, Los Angeles, CA, this free public event invites upcyclers, artisans, and craft enthusiasts to gather, declutter, exchange materials, and make art together in a welcoming, social environment.

Originally founded and run by creator Peo Vee, the Craft Café & Supply Swap has become a cherished local fixture for eco-conscious makers. Under the new stewardship of Circular Library, the event will continue to offer a vibrant, physical space for community members to gather. While Circular Library manages the in-person meetups at its storefront, attendees are encouraged to stay connected with Peo Vee's digital platforms, including the online marketplace Remnants ( and, designed for buying and selling pre-loved art materials.

The two-hour event features a double focus on creative reuse and community collaboration:

The Supply Swap: Participants are invited to bring gently used, surplus, or unwanted art and craft supplies from their studios to exchange with fellow makers, encouraging a circular economy and keeping usable materials out of landfills.

The Craft Café: Attendees are encouraged to bring any small, portable project currently in progress-from mending clothes and sewing missing buttons to sketching, card-making, or embroidery-while enjoying complimentary warm tea in a cozy studio setting.

Admission to the event is completely free of charge, though organizers request that participants RSVP online to help estimate turnout. Seating and table space are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the flexible schedule allows guests to drop in and depart anytime between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

Registration for the Craft Café & Supply Swap is currently OPEN to the public. Community members and local creatives can secure their free spot and view complete event guidelines by visiting the official page at

About Circular Library

Circular Library is a community-driven concept shop and gathering place located in Venice, California, committed to sustainable living, zero-waste principles, creative reuse, and slow fashion through curated retail and public educational programming.

About Peo Vee & Remnants

Founded by artist and advocate Peo Vee, Remnants is a digital community and marketplace dedicated to sustainable art supplies, allowing creatives to buy, sell, and discover pre-loved craft materials to keep art accessible and eco-friendly.

Media Contact: Circular Library

Website: