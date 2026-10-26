Photo Engraving Services In Limpopo: Five Tips For Choosing A Headstone Photograph

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 26, 2026 8:30 am - AIG Funeral Services & Tombstones provides tombstone and memorial headstone services for families across Gauteng and Limpopo.

POLOKWANE, Limpopo, South Africa 26th, October 2026 - Families who want a portrait on a headstone can improve the result by choosing the photograph with care. Photo engraving services in Limpopo work best when the picture is sharp, evenly lit and simply framed. AIG Funeral Services & Tombstones, a memorial company based in Polokwane Central, is issuing five practical tips to help families prepare.

Photo engraving places an image of the loved one on the memorial itself, next to the name, dates and any family message. The company lists it among its memorial services, and it also offers photo engraving as an option on baby tombstones. The tips below are intended to help families prepare before they speak to any provider.

Five tips for choosing a photograph

Choose a sharp image. A clear photograph in which the face is easy to see gives the engraver the most detail to work with.

Look for even lighting. Deep shadows across the eyes or one side of the face are harder to reproduce in stone.

Prefer a simple background. A plain setting keeps attention on the person and avoids a cluttered result.

Find the original file or print. Pictures forwarded many times by message lose detail, so the earliest and largest version is best.

Check the proof carefully. Ask for the design to be shown before production begins, and have a second relative review the photograph, name and dates.

Why the approval step matters

The company describes a six-step process: telling the team what you need, receiving guidance, choosing the memorial, approving the design, crafting and engraving, and delivery and installation. Approval comes before production so that details such as spelling, dates, wording and layout can be checked by the family.

Families are encouraged to read every line aloud at that stage and to look at the photograph beside the written text. Changes are far easier to make on a proof than on a finished stone.

Key facts

Service: photo engraving for memorial headstones, including baby tombstones

Materials listed: granite, marble and other suitable memorial stones

Area served: families across Gauteng and Limpopo

Office address: Thabo Mbeki St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0699

Working hours: Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 6:00pm

More information about the company's services, including photo engraving for families in Limpopo, is available at

About AIG Funeral Services & Tombstones

AIG Funeral Services & Tombstones provides tombstone and memorial headstone services for families across Gauteng and Limpopo. Its services include full body tombstones, sculptures, tombstone renovation, photo engraving, re-lettering, baby tombstones and custom tombstone designs. The company says it explains each step before work begins and aims to guide families without rushing them.

Media contact

Company Name: AIG Funeral Services & Tombstones

Phone: +27 71 313 7201

Email: [email protected]

Address: BUILDING Opposite Spar tops, Thabo Mbeki St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0699, South Africa