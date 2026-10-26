Knapp Dental Lodge Offers In-House Dental Wellness Plans In Grand Rapids

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 26, 2026 8:34 am - Knapp Dental Lodge introduces a straightforward annual dental membership option featuring covered preventive services, emergency exams, and member discounts on eligible restorative and cosmetic treatments.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Knapp Dental Lodge is helping patients in Grand Rapids, Michigan, plan for routine dental care through its Lodge Wellness Plan, an in-house dental membership program designed to make preventive services and eligible dental treatments more accessible.

The membership program offers annual plans for adults and younger patients, with covered preventive services, emergency examinations, and discounts on eligible restorative and cosmetic treatments. The program provides an alternative for patients seeking a predictable way to budget for dental care without relying on traditional dental insurance.

Two Membership Options for Different Age Groups

The Lodge Wellness Plan offers two annual membership options tailored to different patient needs.

The Adult Wellness Plan, for patients ages 13 and older, costs $449 per year. Covered preventive services include two routine dental exams, two cleanings or periodontal maintenance visits, one set of routine X-rays, and one emergency exam with the necessary X-ray.

The Youth Wellness Plan, for children under 13, costs $329 per year. It includes two routine dental exams, two cleanings, one set of routine bitewing X-rays, two fluoride treatments, and one emergency exam with the necessary X-ray.

Both plans include a 15% member discount on restorative and cosmetic treatments, along with instant activation, no waiting periods, no deductibles, and no annual maximums on the membership benefits described by the practice.

A Different Approach to Dental Care Costs

Dental expenses can make it difficult for individuals and families to plan routine visits and budget for treatment. Knapp Dental Lodge developed its in-house membership option for patients looking for a more straightforward approach to preventive dental care.

Unlike traditional dental insurance, the Lodge Wellness Plan is a direct membership program managed by the practice. Members can activate their plan and begin using eligible benefits the same day, subject to the program's terms.

The membership also includes an emergency examination and necessary X-ray benefit, giving members an additional resource when an unexpected dental concern arises.

For patients who need treatment beyond preventive services, the membership discount can help reduce the cost of eligible restorative and cosmetic procedures. Coverage and discounts depend on the treatment and the applicable plan terms.

Personalized Dental Care in Grand Rapids

Knapp Dental Lodge provides preventive, general, restorative, and cosmetic dental services in a patient-focused environment. The practice emphasizes clear communication, individualized treatment recommendations, and helping patients understand their options for maintaining oral health.

Located in Grand Rapids, the practice welcomes patients seeking routine dental care and those interested in learning more about membership-based payment options.

Patients can review the membership details online and contact Knapp Dental Lodge to determine whether the Lodge Wellness Plan fits their needs.

For complete information about plan inclusions, pricing, and membership terms, visit

About Knapp Dental Lodge

Knapp Dental Lodge is a dental practice located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, providing preventive, general, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental services. The practice focuses on personalized care, patient comfort, and helping individuals and families maintain healthy smiles. Its Lodge Wellness Plan offers annual membership options for adults and children, with covered preventive services and discounts on eligible treatments.



Media Contact

Knapp Dental Lodge

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Phone: 616-719-4699