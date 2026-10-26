Freewebsite247 Launches Free Websites For U.S. Local Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sheridan, Wyo., October 26, 2026 - Freewebsite247 LLC today launched FreeWebsite247, a service that builds local businesses across the United States a professional website at no cost. Owners pay only for hosting, starting at $37.99 a month, and see a preview of their new site within 24 hours of ordering.
Every FreeWebsite247 site is built with Astro, a modern web framework that delivers pages as lightweight static code. The sites load in under one second, and typically in under half a second. Page speed is one of the signals Google uses to rank websites, and faster pages keep more visitors on the site.
Each site is structured with semantic SEO. Pages are built around the business as an entity: what it does, the services it offers and the towns it serves. That structure helps search engines and AI assistants understand the business and recommend it.
Owners do not need a logo, photos or written content to order. FreeWebsite247's AI agents build each site and a real person checks every one before handover. Sites are available in English and Spanish.
Whole Search Optimization (WSO)
FreeWebsite247 also offers Whole Search Optimization (WSO), a discipline defined by founder Marc Mulvaney. WSO treats search engine optimization (SEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), AI search and online reputation management (ORM) as one job: making the business the answer when someone asks about its market. That covers Google results, Google's AI Overviews and AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.
AI automations for local businesses
The Hosting + AI Front Desk plan adds automations that save owners hours each week:
- Missed calls get an automatic text back, so leads are not lost
- One inbox for texts, email, Facebook, Instagram and Google messages
- Online booking with automatic appointment reminders
- Review requests sent after every customer
- Quotes, invoices and text-to-pay, synced to QuickBooks
- An optional AI receptionist that answers calls and books appointments
Pricing and ownership
- Website Hosting, $37.99/month: Free website, hosting, business email, Google Business setup, three months of Facebook posts (three a week), one update every 60 days
- Hosting + AI Front Desk, $129/month: Everything in Website Hosting, plus the AI automations above and one update every 30 days
- Custom Build, $4,997 one-time: A custom-designed site and new brand, then Hosting + AI Front Desk
The website itself is valued at $2,599 and is free with any hosting plan. After the 12-month minimum, the customer owns the design, code, text, images and domain, and can cancel at any time.
"I'm ecstatic to be launching FreeWebsite247 and giving local businesses all across the United States a website of this quality for nothing more than the cost of hosting," said Marc Mulvaney, CEO of Freewebsite247 LLC. "We can do this because we strategically built an AI machine that combines my 28 years of search and design experience. It builds every site the way I would build it by hand, and I've built more than 1,000. Owners get a fast, professional website that's set up to be found on Google and in AI answers, without paying thousands up front."
Availability
FreeWebsite247 is available now to businesses across the United States at freewebsite247.
About Freewebsite247 LLC
Freewebsite247 LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming, builds free professional websites for local businesses, which pay only for hosting. Its sites are built on Astro with semantic SEO, and its plans add Whole Search Optimization and AI automations for calls, bookings, reviews and invoicing. The company was founded in 2026 by Marc Mulvaney, an entrepreneur and SEO architect with 28 years in search and more than 1,000 websites built. Learn more at freewebsite247.
Media contact
Marc Mulvaney, CEO, Freewebsite247 LLC
...
Every FreeWebsite247 site is built with Astro, a modern web framework that delivers pages as lightweight static code. The sites load in under one second, and typically in under half a second. Page speed is one of the signals Google uses to rank websites, and faster pages keep more visitors on the site.
Each site is structured with semantic SEO. Pages are built around the business as an entity: what it does, the services it offers and the towns it serves. That structure helps search engines and AI assistants understand the business and recommend it.
Owners do not need a logo, photos or written content to order. FreeWebsite247's AI agents build each site and a real person checks every one before handover. Sites are available in English and Spanish.
Whole Search Optimization (WSO)
FreeWebsite247 also offers Whole Search Optimization (WSO), a discipline defined by founder Marc Mulvaney. WSO treats search engine optimization (SEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), AI search and online reputation management (ORM) as one job: making the business the answer when someone asks about its market. That covers Google results, Google's AI Overviews and AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.
AI automations for local businesses
The Hosting + AI Front Desk plan adds automations that save owners hours each week:
- Missed calls get an automatic text back, so leads are not lost
- One inbox for texts, email, Facebook, Instagram and Google messages
- Online booking with automatic appointment reminders
- Review requests sent after every customer
- Quotes, invoices and text-to-pay, synced to QuickBooks
- An optional AI receptionist that answers calls and books appointments
Pricing and ownership
- Website Hosting, $37.99/month: Free website, hosting, business email, Google Business setup, three months of Facebook posts (three a week), one update every 60 days
- Hosting + AI Front Desk, $129/month: Everything in Website Hosting, plus the AI automations above and one update every 30 days
- Custom Build, $4,997 one-time: A custom-designed site and new brand, then Hosting + AI Front Desk
The website itself is valued at $2,599 and is free with any hosting plan. After the 12-month minimum, the customer owns the design, code, text, images and domain, and can cancel at any time.
"I'm ecstatic to be launching FreeWebsite247 and giving local businesses all across the United States a website of this quality for nothing more than the cost of hosting," said Marc Mulvaney, CEO of Freewebsite247 LLC. "We can do this because we strategically built an AI machine that combines my 28 years of search and design experience. It builds every site the way I would build it by hand, and I've built more than 1,000. Owners get a fast, professional website that's set up to be found on Google and in AI answers, without paying thousands up front."
Availability
FreeWebsite247 is available now to businesses across the United States at freewebsite247.
About Freewebsite247 LLC
Freewebsite247 LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming, builds free professional websites for local businesses, which pay only for hosting. Its sites are built on Astro with semantic SEO, and its plans add Whole Search Optimization and AI automations for calls, bookings, reviews and invoicing. The company was founded in 2026 by Marc Mulvaney, an entrepreneur and SEO architect with 28 years in search and more than 1,000 websites built. Learn more at freewebsite247.
Media contact
Marc Mulvaney, CEO, Freewebsite247 LLC
...
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