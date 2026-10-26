African Energy Chamber Stands In Solidarity With Gabon Following Sinking Of Prospector 5 Offshore Rig

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The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) extends its deepest condolences to the people of Gabon, the families of the workers involved and the employees of BW Energy, Panoro Energy, Gabon Oil Company and Borr Drilling following the sinking of the Prospector 5 offshore Gabon. The Chamber expresses solidarity with those affected and calls for continued support as rescue operations proceed.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, October 24, 2026, during preparations for a drilling campaign on the Dussafu licence, where the rig was scheduled to work for BW Energy. The jack-up rig lost stability and sank off the coast of Mayumba, prompting a search-and-rescue response involving Gabonese authorities, emergency personnel and relevant industry stakeholders.

Of the 115 people aboard the rig, 110 were accounted for following the incident. One fatality has been reported, while four workers remain missing, including three Gabonese nationals and one expatriate, according to published reports. The ongoing search remains the immediate priority, with families, colleagues and the wider offshore community awaiting further information about those still unaccounted for.

Preliminary reports have pointed to a possible seabed punch-through during preloading and jacking operations, potentially causing the rig to lose stability. The precise circumstances leading to the sinking remain subject to investigation. Establishing the cause will be important in understanding what happened and identifying any lessons that can strengthen offshore safety practices across the industry.

BW Energy suspended operations at the nearby MaBoMo production facility as a precaution following the incident. The company and its partner, Panoro Energy, have reported no damage to the facility or associated pipelines and no observed oil leakage or pollution in the surrounding waters. The area is close to Mayumba National Park, making environmental monitoring an important consideration alongside the emergency response.

The AEC urges the companies involved to continue working closely with the government of Gabon, emergency responders and other relevant stakeholders. Transparent communication, coordinated action and practical assistance will be essential as authorities pursue the search, survivors receive care and affected families navigate the uncertainty surrounding their loved ones.

The Chamber emphasizes that solidarity must extend beyond public statements, with the energy industry ready to contribute appropriate resources, technical expertise and support where needed. Offshore workers operate in demanding environments, making emergency preparedness, operational discipline and the protection of personnel central responsibilities for companies working across Africa's oil and gas sector.

The incident has brought the risks faced by offshore personnel into sharp focus, while highlighting the importance of coordinated emergency planning between operators, contractors and national authorities. As the response continues, the AEC stands alongside Gabon and the affected companies, urging the industry to maintain its focus on those missing, the welfare of survivors and the needs of their families.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the worker who lost his life, and our thoughts and prayers are with the missing workers and their loved ones. The African energy industry stands with Gabon, BW Energy, Borr Drilling and every affected family, and we call for a coordinated response that prioritizes finding those still missing and supporting everyone impacted by this tragedy,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.