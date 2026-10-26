Eritrea: Training For Ministry Of Information Staff

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Capacity-building training was provided to 59 IT and Engineering staff members of the Ministry of Information, including 14 women, by China Broadcasting International Economic and Technical Cooperation.

The two-week training program covered Digital Broadcasting Transmission Systems and Methods; Parameter Setting and Commissioning of Modulation, Encoding, Multiplexing, and Demodulation Equipment; Core Architecture and End-to-End Workflow Design of MAM Systems; as well as Studio Lighting and Sound Systems.

At the concluding event of the training today, 26 October, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information, expressed his deep gratitude to the Chinese Embassy, China Broadcasting International Economic and Technical Cooperation, the Ministry of Information's Human Resources Development, and the professors and technical experts who conducted the training. He said the training will significantly broaden the technical knowledge and perspectives of the Ministry's engineers and technicians regarding new technological advances in the fields covered.

Minister Yemane further stated that the training program is an integral part of the Ministry's comprehensive and ongoing project to fully digitalize radio and television broadcasting using advanced technologies.

Mr. Huang Tao, First Secretary at the Chinese Embassy in Eritrea, said the training was part of the cooperation programs between China and Eritrea across all sectors. He expressed his expectation that it will make a significant contribution to the daily work of the Ministry's staff.

Commending the training provided by China Broadcasting International Economic and Technical Cooperation, Eng. Neguse Berhane, speaking on behalf of the trainees, called for similar training programs to be organized.

Certificates of participation were presented to the trainees

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