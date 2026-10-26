Deadline Alert: Hyliion Holdings Corp. Investors Have Until October 27, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Hyliion Holdings Corp. securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Hyliion Holdings Corp. ("Hyliion" or the "Company") (NYSE: HYLN ) have until October 27, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings Corp. securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Hyliion Holdings Corp. case, Olmeta v. Hyliion Holdings Corp., et al., was filed on August 28, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Case No. 1:26-cv-02375).

Investors who suffered losses on Hyliion Holdings Corp. investments can contact Glancy about the Hyliion Holdings Corp. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the October 27, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Hyliion Holdings Corp. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: October 27, 2026

Class period: May 12, 2026 to June 23, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: August 28, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

What happened?

On June 23, 2026, Pelican Way Research issued a report entitled "Hyliion: A Glorified Science Project Who Has Continuously Failed to Meet Expectations And Is Now Throwing Around A Meaningless Deal." The report alleged that a recent letter of intent the Company announced with VFG Holdings, LLC ("VFG") for a major deal "is a sham" because VFG "does not appear to have any substance," has a website that "contains just two pages" and appears to only have four employees. The report called into question whether VFG is an "AI data center integrator" capable of the deal previously announced by the Company.

On this news, the price of Hyliion stock fell $1.27 per share, or 17.2%, to close at $6.10 on June 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors. The following day, Hyliion stock fell another $1.18 per share, or 19.3%, to close at $4.92 on June 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What does the Hyliion Holdings Corp. complaint allege?

The Hyliion Holdings Corp. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, Defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations; (2) the Individual Defendants timed the announcement and foregoing price appreciation to insider trade; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings Corp. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than October 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Hyliion Holdings Corp. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, Defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations. The October 27, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Hyliion Holdings Corp. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Hyliion Holdings Corp. class action must move the Court by October 27, 2026. To learn more, visit the Hyliion Holdings Corp. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Hyliion Holdings Corp. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings Corp. securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Hyliion Holdings Corp. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Hyliion Holdings Corp. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Hyliion Holdings Corp. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas by October 27, 2026.

What if I miss the Hyliion Holdings Corp. deadline? After October 27, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Hyliion Holdings Corp. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Hyliion Holdings Corp. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Hyliion Holdings Corp. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Hyliion Holdings Corp. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Hyliion Holdings Corp. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Hyliion Holdings Corp. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Olmeta v. Hyliion Holdings Corp., et al., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

Pelican Way Research report

Hyliion Holdings Corp. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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