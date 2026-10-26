TSI Launches Biotrak® II BFPC For Real-Time Viable And Total Particle Monitoring In Pharmaceutical Grade A Aseptic Manufacturing

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated today announces the launch of the TSI BioTrak® II Biofluorescent Particle Counter (BFPC). The first generation BioTrak® BFPC has provided years of trusted measurements for viable air monitoring, becoming the first accepted alternative microbiological method to replace traditional active and passive sampling in Grade A. The BioTrak® II BFPC provides the same trusted measurement, but now with a more fit for purpose design for integrating into modern isolators and a more robust mechanism for particle collection.

The BioTrak® II BFPC gives manufacturers tighter process control through real-time notification of excursions, allowing for an immediate response to minimize impact. Automated sampling increases efficiency by eliminating stoppages for plate changes, removes the risk associated with environmental monitoring interventions, and assures a high level of data integrity.

“Manufacturers are being asked to modernize without adding risk to their product,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated.“The BioTrak® II BFPC lets them do both. It samples continuously at the flow rate Annex 1 expects, gives real-time viable and total particle data from one instrument, and removes the need for interventions; all in a new form that makes it easier to implement and use.”

Click here to discover the BioTrak® II BFPC and how it can support your Grade A monitoring.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

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