Dr. David Pincus Scholarship For Future Doctors Opens Applications For Pre-Med Undergraduates Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Essay-based scholarship offers one $3,000 award to an aspiring physician enrolled at an accredited U.S. college or university

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors is accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who plan to attend medical school and become physicians. Founded by plastic surgeon Dr. David Pincus, the scholarship program will award a one-time grant of $3,000 to one winner whose essay demonstrates a sincere commitment to medicine and a clear vision for patient care.

The scholarship is open to eligible students enrolled at any accredited college or university in the United States. It is not restricted to a particular city, state, or institution. Applicants must submit an original essay responding to the official prompt, with submissions evaluated on writing quality, personal motivation, and future goals.

Purpose of the Scholarship

Dr. David Pincus established the scholarship to support students at an early stage of their journey toward a medical career. The one-time award is intended to help offset educational expenses while recognizing a student's commitment to becoming a physician.

The program reflects Dr. David Pincus's emphasis on the importance of thoughtful communication, responsibility, and patient-centered care. Drawing on his experience in surgical training, research, and patient care, Dr. Pincus aims to encourage aspiring physicians to consider the responsibilities that come with practicing medicine.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify, applicants must:



Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States.

Plan to attend medical school and pursue a career as a physician.

Demonstrate a genuine interest in medicine, healthcare, or patient care.

Submit an original essay responding to the official scholarship prompt. Provide accurate application information and submit all required materials by July 15, 2027.



Essay Prompt

Applicants are asked to respond to the following question:

“What Kind of Doctor Do You Hope to Become, and How Will You Make a Difference in the Lives of Your Future Patients?”

The essay should explain why the applicant wants to practice medicine and what experiences or influences have shaped that interest. Students should also discuss the values they consider important in patient care, including compassion, responsibility, communication, and respect.

Applicants are encouraged to describe how they hope to use their education and future medical training to help patients, address healthcare challenges, or contribute to their communities. Responses should reflect the applicant's own experiences, ideas, and goals.

Selection and Award

Applications will be evaluated based on essay quality, personal motivation, clarity of goals, and alignment with the scholarship's purpose. Strong submissions will demonstrate thoughtful reflection, clear reasons for pursuing medicine, and an understanding of the responsibilities involved in caring for patients.

The program will select one winner to receive a single, one-time award of $3,000 to support educational expenses. No additional recipients are specified under this award. Through the application process, Dr. David Pincus encourages students to consider how their values and future decisions may shape their relationships with patients.

Key Dates and How to Apply



Application deadline: July 15, 2027

Winner announcement: August 15, 2027

Award amount: $3,000

Number of recipients: One winner Award frequency: One-time grant



Students should submit their essay and application materials by email to ..., using the subject line “Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors Application.” Questions about eligibility or the application process can be sent to the same email address before the deadline.

Full scholarship details and application information are available at .

About the Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors

The Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors is a scholarship program established in 2026 by Dr. David Pincus. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the program is open to eligible undergraduate students nationwide who intend to pursue medical school and a career as a physician.

Dr. Pincus is a plastic surgeon who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Florida Atlantic University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Miami School of Medicine. Through this scholarship, he supports aspiring physicians and encourages them to approach patient care with compassion, responsibility, and respect.

Media Contact

Spokesperson: Dr. David Pincus

Program: Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at