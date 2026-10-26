SEC Changes And Shareholder Activism Take Center Stage As Companies Prepare For 2027 Proxy Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CommPRO convenes leading corporate governance, legal, investor relations and communications experts for an October 28 virtual executive discussion on the changing proxy landscape

New York, NY, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changes in SEC policy, evolving shareholder activism strategies and shifts in institutional investor voting practices are creating new challenges for public companies preparing for the 2027 proxy season. With boards and corporate leaders facing growing uncertainty around shareholder proposals, governance expectations and investor engagement, understanding what lies ahead has become an important priority.

To help companies and their advisers navigate these developments, CommPRO will bring together leading experts for 2027 Proxy Season Preview, a complimentary virtual executive roundtable on Wednesday, October 28, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET.

The discussion will explore how changes in the regulatory environment may reshape the upcoming proxy season, what companies can learn from recent shareholder activism campaigns and how boards, management teams and their advisers should be preparing now.

Moderating the conversation will be Keith E. Gottfried, Founder and CEO of Gottfried Shareholder Advisory, LLC, a veteran shareholder activism defense adviser with more than 30 years of experience advising public companies and boards.

Joining Gottfried will be a distinguished panel representing legal, strategic communications, shareholder activism intelligence and corporate governance technology:



Brendan M. Foo, Partner and Global Head of Corporate Contests, Forward Global

Sydney Isaacs, Co-President, H/Advisors - U.S., Houston

Amy I. Pandit, Partner, Jones Day

Ryan Nowicki Stewart, Co-Founder and CEO, Pennant William P. Fiske

Head of M&A and Contested Situations, Georgeson Advisory North America

The panel will examine several developments expected to influence the 2027 proxy season, including the SEC's evolving approach to Rule 14a-8 and shareholder proposals, the outlook for ESG-related activism, institutional voting trends and the increasing complexity of shareholder engagement. The conversation will also address the role of proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis, emerging investor voting programs, AI-assisted voting models and lessons from the 2026 shareholder activism landscape.

"Proxy season is no longer just a matter for corporate secretaries and legal teams. The decisions companies make about shareholder engagement, governance and communications have implications across the C-suite and the boardroom," said Fay Shapiro, Publisher and CEO of CommPRO Global. "We are bringing together experts with different perspectives to help executives understand what's changing, what matters and what they should be thinking about as they prepare for 2027."

The 90-minute program is designed for CEOs, CFOs, general counsel, corporate secretaries, board directors, investor relations executives, chief communications officers, corporate governance professionals and advisers working with public companies.

Attendees will have an opportunity to hear directly from experienced practitioners, ask questions and gain practical perspectives on the issues likely to influence the coming proxy season.

Event Details

2027 Proxy Season Preview

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

2:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Event

Complimentary Registration

Register:

About CommPRO

CommPRO is a trusted publishing and executive engagement platform serving public relations, investor relations, corporate communications, marketing and business leaders. Through original editorial content, industry conversations, executive roundtables, podcasts and events, CommPRO connects professionals with the people, perspectives and ideas shaping the future of communications and business.

CONTACT: Fay Shapiro Publisher CommPRO Global, Inc. fays(at)commpro.biz