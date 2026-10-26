Deadline Alert: XTI Aerospace, Inc. Investors Have Until October 27, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought XTI Aerospace, Inc. securities between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in XTI Aerospace, Inc. ("XTI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XTIA ) have until October 27, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace, Inc. securities between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The XTI Aerospace, Inc. case, Noalan v. XTI Aerospace, Inc., et al., was filed on August 28, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 26-cv-07378).

Investors who suffered losses on XTI Aerospace, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the XTI Aerospace, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the October 27, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for XTI Aerospace, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: October 27, 2026

Class period: April 15, 2026 to August 17, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: August 28, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

What happened?

On August 17, 2026, XTI Aerospace announced that it could not timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q because, among other things, it was completing an internal review of its former Chief Executive Officer, who resigned that same day, and of related corporate governance matters.

On this news, XTI Aerospace's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 15.9%, to close at $1.32 per share on August 18, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the XTI Aerospace, Inc. complaint allege?

The XTI Aerospace, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about XTI Aerospace, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities; (2) these activities required Board review; (3) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures; (4) as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its earnings reports; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about XTI Aerospace, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than October 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against XTI Aerospace, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities. The October 27, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help XTI Aerospace, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the XTI Aerospace, Inc. class action must move the Court by October 27, 2026. To learn more, visit the XTI Aerospace, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the XTI Aerospace, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the XTI Aerospace, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace, Inc. securities between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the XTI Aerospace, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the XTI Aerospace, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the XTI Aerospace, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by October 27, 2026.

What if I miss the XTI Aerospace, Inc. deadline? After October 27, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but XTI Aerospace, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the XTI Aerospace, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents XTI Aerospace, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the XTI Aerospace, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the XTI Aerospace, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



XTI Aerospace, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Noalan v. XTI Aerospace, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Form NT 10-Q

XTI Aerospace, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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