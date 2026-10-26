Inneractiv Appoints Robert Schuett As Vice President, Customer Success & Operations

An insider risk veteran from Mandiant, DTEX and the FBI will lead customer success, helping organizations safely adopt, use and monitor AI.

- Rob Schuett

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InnerActiv, a provider of AI governance, insider risk management and data protection solutions, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Robert“Rob” Schuett as Vice President, Customer Success & Operations.

Schuett is a commercial insider threat practitioner with more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity and investigations. He built his investigative foundation over more than a decade at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He then spent 11 years as a Director at Mandiant (now part of Google) before most recently serving as Director of Services at DTEX. Schuett's investigative experience and hands-on knowledge of insider risk and customer services will support InnerActiv's mission of helping organizations safely adopt AI, identify risk and act on what they see.

“AI is the newest insider, so Rob's deep experience with insider risk is a big benefit at a time when there's a growing need for organizations to safely adopt, use and monitor AI,” said Ray Shealy, Chief Executive Officer of InnerActiv.“Rob understands that customers need more than visibility - they need help turning that visibility into effective security programs and measurable results. Customer success is what turns a platform purchase into real outcomes. With more than a decade of commercial experience built on an FBI investigative foundation, Rob will help our customers deploy successfully, strengthen their AI governance and insider risk programs, and realize value from InnerActiv as we grow.”

In his new role, Schuett will build and lead the teams that help customers deploy and adopt InnerActiv. He will report directly to Shealy and work closely with InnerActiv's Chief Technology Officer Johnny Collins and the engineering team to align customer needs with product priorities.

“Insider risk has always been about people, and AI has made it more urgent,” said Schuett.“Organizations need to know how employees and AI tools are using their data, and they need that visibility turned into action. InnerActiv's leading endpoint-level view gives security, legal and HR teams the context to see what is actually happening. I'm here to make sure every customer gets from deployment to a program that delivers measurable results.”

Schuett's work will help CISOs and CIOs answer the new visibility question facing organizations: What are their people and AI agents doing with sensitive data that existing security controls can't see? InnerActiv provides endpoint-first visibility into AI interactions, employee activity and sensitive data movement, giving teams the context to govern AI usage, investigate suspicious behavior and apply appropriate controls.

Ray Shealy

InnerActiv

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

InnerActiv Appoints Robert Schuett as Vice President, Customer Success & Operations News Provided By InnerActiv October 26, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.