Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Insta-Window

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The inspiration for Insta-Window came from an unexpected experience that left its inventor searching for a better way to protect her vehicle from the elements. While driving to the grocery store, Susan E. of Wake Forest, NC was caught in a sudden rainstorm and discovered that the driver-side power window would not close. After seeking shelter, Susan relied on a large plastic leaf bag and an entire roll of tape to cover the opening. However, the makeshift solution quickly developed holes and tears that allowed water and wind to enter the vehicle. The experience prompted her to consider a more reliable alternative for drivers facing similar emergencies.Insta-Window is a reusable, temporary vehicle window designed to provide protection when a vehicle window is broken, shattered, or unable to close. The device can be cut to fit a specific vehicle window using a provided diagram and secured in place with straps, hook-and-loop fasteners, and an additional support piece. Its transparent construction is intended to maintain outward visibility while helping keep rain, wind, and other environmental elements out of the vehicle. When no longer needed, the temporary window can be removed, rolled up, and stored in its case for future use.For Susan, Insta-Window represents a practical solution inspired by a stressful situation that could happen to any driver. Reflecting on the experience that led to her idea, she explains,“At least you have protection if you do get caught in a situation and your window won't work!”Her goal is to offer drivers a lightweight, portable alternative to makeshift coverings while incorporating recycled materials into the product's design. With its reusable construction, convenient storage, and customizable options, Insta-Window will give drivers greater peace of mind when an ordinary trip takes an unexpected turn.Companies interested in the Insta-Window can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Insta-Window News Provided By InventionHome October 26, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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