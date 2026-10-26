PERDUE® And Food Network Are Flying Five Foodies To NYC For A Holiday Feast With Chef Lorenzo Espada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One Holiday Sweepstakes. Five Lucky Winners. One Legendary Meal with Viral Social Sensation, Chef Zo.

Salisbury, Md., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's time for somethin' different this holiday season. Perdue Farms, Food Network and breakout chef and digital creator Lorenzo Espada (@eatwitzo ) are switching up the traditional holiday meal with the Holiday Dinner Drop Wit Zo Sweepstakes.

Now through November 6, 2026, consumers can enter for a chance to win one of five VIP culinary getaways to the winter wonderland of New York City on December 2, 2026. Winners will be treated to a one-of-a-kind holiday menu crafted around Perdue's premium chicken as part of an intimate, elevated, and unforgettable 5-course dinner hosted by Chef Zo. The setting? The exclusive and iconic Food Network Kitchen and studios in Manhattan where everyone's favorite Food Network recipes are developed, tested, and tasted.

Zo's tasting menu will be soulful, inventive, and designed to showcase the versatility and flavor of Perdue chicken, all somethin' worth showing up for.

“After more than 100 years of raising chickens, we know our products make the best holiday dinners,” said Jody Hallman VP of Integrated Marketing at Perdue Farms.“We gave Chef Zo and Food Network the world's best chicken and told them to build a menu that would change how people think about the bird on their table. We can't wait to see what lands on the plates of our five lucky winners.”

“The holidays are all about sharing good energy and unforgettable meals with the people you love,” said Chef Lorenzo Espada, who was named to Food Network's 2026 Hot List.“I'm thrilled to be working with Perdue and Food Network to curate a menu that will inspire new traditions and create an unforgettable moment with our lucky winners.”

The Grand Prize Experience

Five lucky grand prize winners will each receive a VIP trip package that includes:



Round-trip airfare for you and one (1) guest to New York City.

2-night hotel accommodations in New York City for you + your guest.

Two seats at the exclusive 5-course holiday dinner

$1,000 Visa® Prepaid Card to help cover meals, transportation, and other travel expenses while you're in the city. An additional $1,750 prepaid Visa® Prepaid Card will also be provided to help offset applicable taxes associated with the prize.

How to Enter

Fans can enter once daily now through November 6, 2026 by visiting perdue.com/holiday-drop and once daily by tagging a friend and commenting #PerdueHolidayDropSweepstakes on a qualifying Perdue post on Instagram or TikTok for your chance to score a seat at Zo's table in NYC.

Need a holiday appetizer? Dinner plans looking a little TBD? Shop Perdue and get somethin' good on the table.

If you aren't traveling to NYC, you can still bring Chef Zo-level flavor to your own kitchen this holiday season with high-quality, 100% all-natural Perdue products made with no antibiotics ever:



PERDUE® Crispy Chicken Strips

PERDUE® SHORT CUTS® Individually Sealed Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

PERDUE® POWEREDTM High Protein Chicken Bites

PERDUE® Fresh Ground Chicken

PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks PERDUE® SHORTCUTS® Pre-Cut Diced Chicken Breast

To explore Chef Zo-inspired recipes, view official sweepstakes rules, or locate Perdue products at a retailer near you, visit perdue.com/holiday-drop. For more information about Perdue, visit Perdue.com or follow Perdue on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the number one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICSTM brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at .

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company's second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

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Perdue Holiday Dinner Drop

CONTACT: Sabrina Fuller Perdue Farms...