Sebastian Chacon Writes And Stars In“HERMANOS,” A Personal Brooklyn Drama Inspired By A Real Hate Crime

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The actor and writer's short film, directed by his brother Kevin M Chacon, made its world premiere to a sold-out crowd at the New York Latino Film Festival

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor and writer Sebastian Chacon (Daisy Jones & The Six, Emergency) has brought his latest creative project to the screen with HERMANOS, a short film he wrote and stars in, directed by his brother Kevin M Chacon. The film made its world premiere to a sold-out audience at Regal Union Square on September 17, 2026, as part of the New York Latino Film Festival, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Chacon plays Rafael Flores, one of two brothers whose lives are changed forever after an anti-gay hate crime on the streets of Brooklyn. His brother Antonio (John Maria Gutierrez, A Thousand and One) suffers a devastating brain injury, while Rafael escapes physically unharmed. Two years later, the brothers face the lasting consequences of the attack, survivor's guilt, and the difficulty of moving forward when someone you love cannot.

The film is inspired by the 2008 attack on brothers Romel and Jose Sucuzhanay, who were assaulted in Bushwick after leaving a bar arm in arm and being mistaken for a gay couple. The attack ultimately claimed Jose's life. HERMANOS imagines an alternate reality in which the older brother survives, exploring how violence and hatred devastate lives far beyond their intended targets.

For Chacon, the story is close to home. His family was close with the Sucuzhanays, and his mother visited Jose in the hospital after the attack.

“We remember when this happened. Our mother visited Jose in the hospital, and it wasn't just something we saw on the news,” said Sebastian Chacon.“These were people our family knew, in a neighborhood that was part of our everyday lives. Making a film about brotherhood with my own brother made the story even more personal. I can't imagine the pain of losing him, and getting to make this film together has made me especially grateful for the relationship we have.”

Reflecting on the premiere, Chacon said the experience of watching with an audience was powerful.“Hearing an audience react in real time, feeling the emotional weight of the story together– it was almost like seeing the film for the first time again,” said Chacon.“I couldn't imagine a more fitting place to premiere it than the New York Latino Film Festival. There's an incredible sense of community among the filmmakers, and without that same community, this film wouldn't exist.”

Produced independently in New York City, HERMANOS was made with the support of friends, family and local businesses, with much of its cast and crew drawn from the communities represented onscreen.

Sebastian Chacon stars opposite Gutierrez, with an ensemble including Gary Perez (Law & Order, City on a Hill), Naima Ramos-Chapman (I'm a Virgo, Random Acts of Flyness), Angela Cove, Devante Lawrence, Abigail O'Keefe and Diana Pou. The English- and Spanish-language film was shot by cinematographer Carlos Cardona and produced by Bravado Pictures, with Tal Tale Productions co-producing.

Sebastian Chacon



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