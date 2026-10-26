D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Investors: December 15, 2026, Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected QBTS Investor Summary



Who: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: February 26, 2026 through August 25, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: December 15, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's financial and operational prospects Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP () for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against D-Wave Quantum Inc. (D-Wave) (NASDAQ: QBTS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired D-Wave securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Fessler v. D-Wave Quantum Inc., No. 5:26-cv-11953 (N.D. Cal.). Investors have until December 15, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired D-Wave securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

To view the D-Wave video on YouTube, click here:

D-WAVE QUANTUM INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

D-Wave is in the business of developing and delivering quantum computing systems, software, and services.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the company's operational and financial prospects; (2) as a result, it was reasonably likely that D-Wave would experience a negative impact to its business and reputation; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHY DID D-WAVE'S STOCK DROP?

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2026 including, among other items, missing analysts' revenue expectations. On this news, the price of D-Wave's stock fell by $1.99 per share, or 9.28%, to close at $19.41 per share on August 6, 2026.

Then, on August 25, 2026, D-Wave issued a press release announcing the resignation of its CFO, effective September 2, 2026. On this news, the price of D-Wave's stock fell $1.84 per share, or 9.51%, closing at $17.52 per share on August 26, 2026.

WHAT D-WAVE QUANTUM INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by December 15, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR D-WAVE QUANTUM INC. INVESTORS:

D-Wave investors may, no later than December 15, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages D-Wave investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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