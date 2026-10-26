High Vibe PR Wins Inc Power Partner Award

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High Vibe PR, a global boutique PR agency for gaming, AI, and frontier tech companies, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the agency among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”"Most PR agencies are still optimizing for a world where people discover products only through tier-one media and Google Search. That's not how it works anymore. Founders get discovered in press, on Product Hunt, in podcasts, and increasingly in what LLMs recommend," said Kalie Moore, founder of High Vibe PR. "We built a senior-only team for that reality, so every client works directly with the people doing the work and never gets handed off to junior staff. This recognition belongs to the clients who trusted a small team with their big news."Gaming and Entertainment. That structure has produced long-term partnerships like Overwolf, a client since 2021, supported through funding rounds, acquisitions, and creator economy growth. In 2025, the agency led more than 80 funding, product, and M&A announcements, earning coverage in Forbes, Fortune, TechCrunch, Business Insider, Variety, Adweek, TBPN, and ETN.The agency also helps studios break through on UGC platforms. For a Fortnite studio founded by the creator of one of gaming's biggest franchises, it positioned UEFN as a serious home for premium IP, earning 200+ media hits, 23 interviews, and 13 podcasts in a year. For a Roblox studio behind a top-earning licensed game, it framed a major update as an entertainment partnership story, landing Variety and Forbes exclusives, six podcasts in three months, and a 75% increase in media mentions. For a mobile virtual world platform, its GEO work made the client the #1 recommendation on top category prompts, ahead of Roblox, driving 350,000+ organic search impressions.Consumer tech. For the world's first agentic keyboard, High Vibe PR landed a TechCrunch exclusive, took the launch to #1 on Product Hunt, and earned 30+ news hits including leading AI newsletters. The agency also built the company's GEO footprint so it owns the answer when people ask AI engines which agentic keyboard to use. For an AI micro-drama startup, the agency chose category creation over a funding announcement, positioning the company as the one defining a new form of entertainment and secured exclusives in Variety, Forbes and Business Insider. And for the #1 AI education app, it built launches around where early adopters actually look, taking two products to the top of Product Hunt.AI + Frontier Tech. High Vibe PR also put frontier tech founders on stages and screens that shape their categories, from Fortune Brainstorm AI and FT Digital Asset Summit to Bloomberg. Recent wins include a Business Insider pitch deck exclusive for an AI startup's $4.5M raise, 22 placements for a European counter-drone startup exiting stealth, and Forbes and Fortune coverage for a founder's pivot into AI creative infrastructure.In May 2026, the agency launched PRCoverage, a platform built in-house that combines customizable coverage reports with LLM visibility tracking and AI agents for communications teams. It is designed to make enterprise-grade measurement accessible to boutique agencies, freelancers, and in-house teams.While High Vibe PR leans into AI for workflow and reporting, they take a deliberate stance on AI writing. The agency uses AI to measure and report on results, but every pitch it sends is human-written by policy.For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards, visit .

Kalie A Moore

High Vibe PR

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High Vibe PR, a PR Agency for Gaming, AI and Frontier Tech, Recognized as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner News Provided By High Vibe PR October 26, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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