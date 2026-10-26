Lizzie Dipp Metzger Inducted Into New York Life's Cabinet Hall Of Fame After A Decade Of Sustained Excellence

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, CFP®, CPWA®, AEP®, MSFS, Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, Financial Advisor with Eagle Strategies LLC, and Agent with New York Life, has been inducted into New York Life's Cabinet Hall of Fame

- Pablo MagdalenoEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, CFP, CPWA, AEP, MSFS, Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, Financial Advisor with Eagle Strategies LLC, and Agent with New York Life, has been inducted into New York Life's Cabinet Hall of Fame, one of the company's most distinguished career recognitions honoring financial professionals who have achieved 10 consecutive years of Cabinet membership.The Cabinet Hall of Fame recognizes more than outstanding annual performance-it celebrates sustained excellence, leadership, and an enduring commitment to clients over the course of a decade. This year, Metzger is also recognized among New York Life's Top 50 financial professionals nationwide and is one of only 25 financial professionals across the company to earn Cabinet Hall of Fame recognition."For me, this recognition has never been about production or awards," said Metzger. "It's about earning the trust of families year after year and helping them make some of life's most important financial decisions with confidence. Being recognized after ten consecutive years is incredibly meaningful because it represents consistency, relationships, and a commitment to always putting clients first."Over the past two decades, Metzger has established herself as one of the region's leading advisors in advanced estate planning, wealth management, business succession planning, and multigenerational legacy strategies. As the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, she has built the firm around a belief that financial planning should be fully integrated, deeply personal, and centered on each client's unique vision for the future.Through Crown's proprietary Crown AlignTM planning model, Metzger leads a collaborative team that coordinates investment management, insurance, estate planning, tax collaboration, business planning, and philanthropic strategies into one comprehensive wealth experience. Today, Crown Wealth Strategies serves affluent families, business owners, physicians, and professionals nationwide through a relationship-first approach rooted in service, education, and long-term stewardship.A Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP), Certified Private Wealth Advisor(CPWA), Accredited Estate Planner(AEP), and holder of a Master of Science in Financial Services, Metzger is a Life and Qualifying Member of MDRT's Top of the Table, a member of The Nautilus Group, and serves on the New York Life Advisory Board of Directors. Her professional accomplishments reflect a career dedicated not only to technical excellence, but to elevating the client experience and advancing the financial planning profession."What makes Lizzie exceptional isn't simply her professional success-it's the standard she sets for everyone around her," said Pablo Magdaleno, President of Operations and Client Experience at Crown Wealth Strategies. "She has built a culture centered on integrity, service, education, and collaboration. This recognition reflects not only her accomplishments, but the lasting impact she has had on our clients, our team, and our profession."For Metzger, the Cabinet Hall of Fame represents more than a personal milestone-it reflects the collective trust of the families she has served, the dedication of the Crown Wealth Strategies team, and the responsibility that comes with helping clients navigate life's most meaningful financial decisions.About Crown Wealth StrategiesFounded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP, AEP, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown AlignTM model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Groupa service of New York Life Insurance Company. The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30.

Paulette Acosta Hayen

Crown Wealth Strategies

+1 915-613-4300

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Lizzie Dipp Metzger Inducted into New York Life's Cabinet Hall of Fame After a Decade of Sustained Excellence News Provided By Crown Wealth Strategies October 26, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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