Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Commander Of Combat Forces Command, To Speak At Spacepower Conference

Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon is Commander, U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

The leader of the Space Force's combat-ready force provider will join Guardians, joint and allied partners, and industry in Orlando, December 8-10

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) today announced that Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Commander of U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command, will speak at Spacepower Conference (SPC26). The conference takes place December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.”Lt. Gen. Gagnon has commanded U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command, headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, since November 2025. He leads more than 12,000 Guardians and Airmen focused on generating, presenting, and sustaining combat-ready space control, global operations, and combat service support forces. As the Space Force's service force provider, he is responsible for sourcing, training, certifying, and assessing the readiness of space forces for service and combatant commander-assigned missions.A career intelligence officer with a background in cyberspace operations, Lt. Gen. Gagnon was commissioned through ROTC at Saint Michael's College in Vermont. He has commanded at the squadron, group, and joint wing levels, including a command tour in Afghanistan. Before his current assignment he served as Special Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations, and earlier as Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence.“Combat Forces Command is where readiness becomes real for the Guardians who go forward. Lt. Gen. Gagnon leads the Guardians and Airmen who generate those forces, and we are glad he will join us. The Decisive Edge starts with forces that are ready to fight,” said Damon Feltman, CEO of the Space Force Association.Now in its fourth year, Spacepower Conference brings together the full spacepower ecosystem: Guardians at every level, joint and allied warfighters, industry innovators and investors, and the next generation of space talent. This year's program spans five stages and includes senior leader keynotes, first-hand operator debriefs, and sessions on artificial intelligence, space nuclear power, in-space servicing and refueling, and the Golden Dome mandate. SPC26 also closes out America's 250th anniversary year.About Spacepower ConferenceSpacepower Conference (SPC26) is a gathering for the people securing, creating, and investing in America's future in space. SPC26 will be held December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.” For registration, hotel information, and the latest program updates, visit attendspacepower.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nationally recognized military association supporting the U.S. Space Force and its Guardians, and advocating for U.S.-led space security.###

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

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Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Commander of Combat Forces Command, to Speak at Spacepower Conference News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association October 26, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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