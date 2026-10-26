BHMG Engineers Opens Third Location In Bettendorf, Iowa

BHMG Engineers Iowa Office Team Photo

New BHMG office brings utility engineering expertise closer to clients across the Quad Cities

- Lukas Pirok, P.E., CEO of BHMG EngineersBETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BHMG Engineers, a utility engineering firm focused on transmission, substations, and grid infrastructure for electric utilities and similar organizations, announced the opening of its newest office in Bettendorf, Iowa. The expansion marks the third office location for the company and enables BHMG to better serve clients in the Iowa area. Growing demand in the utility industry has played a role in the company's decision to expand in Iowa.BHMG has steadily expanded its service area across the Midwest over the last few years. Establishing a presence in Bettendorf strengthens the company's ability to support clients throughout the Quad Cities region while creating opportunities to build local relationships and grow its team. As electricity demand continues to grow and the electric grid evolves, BHMG is committed to investing in local talent and building strong client relationships that drive meaningful impact.Located at 1531 Grant St, the new office is led by Regional Manager Andrew McNamara. Andrew brings more than 13 years of industry experience in utility engineering, operations and project delivery, supporting grid reliability and large-scale renewable energy integration in the Midwest region.Andrew joined BHMG to lead the firm's Iowa presence and regional operations, focusing on supporting electric utilities, municipalities, and energy developers with transmission, substation, and interconnection services. In his role, he is responsible for building regional partnerships and expanding BHMG's operational presence across Iowa and the broader Midwest.“BHMG has been a trusted partner in energy solutions for more than 50 years, and I am thrilled to expand our operational reach from my hometown of the Quad Cities. The regional support our new office delivers ensures that our teams continue to provide the highest level of service.” says Andrew McNamara, Regional Manager for Iowa operations.As BHMG continues to grow its presence in the region, the company is actively recruiting local talent to support its expanding work. Professionals interested in joining BHMG's team, as well as those who know someone who may be a good fit, are encouraged to connect with the company to learn about career opportunities.About BHMG EngineersBHMG is a Midwest-based utility engineering firm that helps electric utilities plan, design, and deliver transmission, substation, interconnection, and grid infrastructure projects.For more than 50 years, BHMG has supported investor-owned utilities, public power, cooperatives, and municipalities, along with large energy users, with practical engineering services across transmission line design, substation design, system studies, project management, environmental support, and grid-related consulting.To learn more about BHMG Engineers and explore career opportunities, visit their website and follow BHMG on LinkedIn.

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BHMG Engineers, Inc.

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BHMG Engineers Opens Third Location in Bettendorf, Iowa News Provided By BHMG Engineers, Inc. October 26, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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