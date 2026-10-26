Dubai's Global Village To Mark Diwali With 600-Drone Show, 5-Day Festivities

A 600-drone display will light up the sky over Global Village as the Dubai destination celebrates Diwali with five days of cultural performances, festive shopping, and family activities from November 6 to 10.

Scheduled for November 8 at 8pm, the Diwali -themed drone show will feature formations inspired by the festival of lights above the Stunt Arena and Syria Pavilion.

The celebrations will also feature Global Village's first Baithak, a traditional South Asian musical gathering known for its intimate, seated setting. Taking place on November 6 from 8pm to 9pm at the Main Stage, the event will invite visitors to sing along and interact with performers.

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Visitors can take part in interactive games and win prizes on November 7, as City FM collaborates on the organising.

A Diwali Mela, organised in collaboration with the India Pavilion, will bring traditional decorations, gifts, snacks and sweets to the Commercial Activation area.

At the Kids Corner, children can try diya coloring, rangoli making and face painting, offering younger visitors a chance to explore the festival's creative traditions.

Decorative lamp posts will illuminate World Avenue, while 'Happy Diwali' signs will provide spots for family photographs.

Food will be another highlight, with visitors able to explore Indian dishes at restaurants including Indian Chef and Grand Dhaba.

The Indian Chaat Bazaar, a food street inspired by Indian wedding celebrations, will serve favorites such as pani puri, chaat, pav bhaji and chole bhature, alongside desi noodles and a selection of mithai.

The Global Village entry ticket includes access to the Diwali experiences. You can purchase tickets through the destination's website, mobile app, or ticket counters at the gates.

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