Casa Vista Strengthens UAE Presence As 40% Of AQUORA Sells Before Unveiling

Published: Mon 26 Oct 2026, 4:46 PM

Casa Vista Development is reinforcing its presence in the UAE real estate market as 40 per cent of the residences at AQUORA, its Dh350 million signature waterfront address on Dubai Islands, have been sold ahead of the project's official unveiling at Madinat Jumeirah on October 28, 2026.

The sales milestone, confirmed by the developer, reflects buyer confidence in AQUORA and Casa Vista Development's commitment to creating distinctive living experiences supported by thoughtful architecture, high construction standards and meticulous attention to detail.

The development's progress comes amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, demonstrating continued interest in residential projects that combine attractive locations with a clear vision for quality and long-term value.

Casa Vista Development's direction is rooted in the founding family's broad operating experience. Beginning in 2012, the family-built businesses across trading, commodities, logistics, construction and real estate, gaining a practical understanding of project delivery, market dynamics and long-term value creation. From 2015, the group expanded into strategic property investments across Dubai communities and selected international markets, developing expertise in asset quality, location selection and development potential.

Casa Vista Development was subsequently established to bring this hands-on commercial and real estate knowledge into thoughtfully designed homes. Craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and precision in execution remain central to its commitment to creating lasting value through design-led development.

Abdul Basit, chairman of Casa Vista Development, said: "The response to AQUORA is an important endorsement of the values we are building Casa Vista Development around. Our focus has always been on creating exceptional living experiences supported by quality, trust and long-term commitment. With 40 per cent of the residences already sold ahead of the unveiling, we see this milestone as an encouraging reflection of buyer confidence. However, our ambitions extend much further. We are committed to strengthening our presence in the UAE through a pipeline of thoughtfully planned developments that will continue to reflect the standards we stand for."

Located on Dubai Islands, AQUORA's architectural identity is rooted in the philosophy“Form Follows Flow,” drawing inspiration from the movement, balance and tranquillity of water.

Set across a 50,000 sq ft plot with 242,000 sq ft of built-up area, the development comprises 105 waterfront residences and six waterfront retail spaces.

The project offers more than 20 lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a 22-metre rooftop infinity pool, a Technogym fitness centre, a yoga studio, a Zen Garden, a pickleball court, concierge services and a signature arrival experience.

Beyond its architectural expression, AQUORA has been conceived around a comprehensive approach to residential living, bringing together comfort, privacy, wellness and construction quality to create an exceptional experience for future residents.

An unveiling that marks the next chapter

Casa Vista Development will host an exclusive unveiling of AQUORA at Madinat Jumeirah on 28 October 2026, welcoming Their Excellencies, distinguished guests, investors, valued partners and media representatives.

Inspired by AQUORA's connection with water, the evening will celebrate the project's architectural philosophy and the company's vision for elevated waterfront living.

The occasion also represents an important moment in Casa Vista Development's longer-term ambitions, with several additional residential projects in its pipeline and further announcements expected as it continues to expand its presence in the UAE.

Scheduled for handover in Q1 2028, AQUORA connects years of business and investment experience with the developer's ambition to create exceptional places to live.

More than a commercial milestone or an expression of architectural vision, AQUORA reflects Casa Vista Development's determination to build a lasting reputation for quality, trust and excellence in the UAE real estate market.