Sharjah's Kalba Beach 75% Complete, Work Set To End By December 2026

Construction of Kalba Beach is 75 per cent complete, with work on the 700-metre waterfront development expected to finish by December 2026, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced.

The authority also said the Kalba Rock Art Centre, being delivered by the Department of Public Works, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027. The centre will give visitors access to an archaeological site featuring more than 400 engravings across 150 rock formations.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, shared the updates during a telephone interview on Direct Line broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

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The two projects will add new leisure and cultural attractions to Kalba, while creating opportunities for local businesses, he said.

The waterfront development will feature restaurants, cafés and kiosks, along with a jogging track, cycling path, football pitches, volleyball courts and children's play areas.

Its 11 commercial units are intended to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses in the hospitality, food and beverage, and retail sectors.

Public amenities, a prayer room and accessibility features for people of determination will also be included.

The project's design incorporates recycled materials, rammed earth and solar-powered solutions to reduce its environmental impact. Located near mangrove forests and protected areas, the beach is being developed to meet the requirements of the Blue Flag programme, including standards for water quality and marine environmental safety.

The waterfront will also host fireworks displays as part of New Year celebrations.

The Kalba Rock Art Centre is being developed at the Khatm Al Melaha archaeological site, where evidence spans periods from the Neolithic through the Bronze and Iron Ages to the 19th century.

The site's engravings depict animals, horse riding and copper smelting. Archaeological remains also include stone houses, graves and shell middens.

Visitors will be able to explore the site's history through a permanent exhibition and virtual reality experiences. The centre will also feature educational spaces for students and researchers, alongside visitor facilities.

The rock art is being digitally documented and modelled in cooperation with the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, with the participation of Global Digital Heritage. The work aims to support preservation and research, while safeguarding access to the engravings for future generations.

Al Qaseer said the projects form part of a wider effort to connect Kalba's natural and cultural attractions.

“Few destinations bring together such a range of natural and cultural assets, from the sea, mountains, mangroves and nature reserves to history and archaeology,” he said.

“Our role at Shurooq is to develop the infrastructure, experiences and services that connect these assets and make them accessible to residents and visitors.”

The new developments will complement existing destinations, including Nomad Sharjah Retreat, Kingfisher Sharjah Retreat and Kalba Waterfront, encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore more of the city.

Shurooq said both projects support the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen tourism and local economies in the emirate's Eastern Region while preserving its natural environment and cultural identity.

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