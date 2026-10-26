CFI Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Trading Volume Of $3.45 Trillion

Published: Mon 26 Oct 2026, 6:22 PM

CFI Financial Group, a leading online trading provider, recorded a notional trading volume of $3.45 trillion in Q3 2026, the highest in its history. Volume more than doubled year on year, increasing by approximately 123 per cent, while rising a further 14 per cent quarter on quarter.

This marks CFI's 11th consecutive announced quarter of record trading volume. Quarterly volume has also nearly tripled since early 2025, reflecting the continued expansion and growing scale of the business across its markets.

For the first nine months of 2026, trading volume reached $8.8 trillion, double the level recorded during the same period last year. These figures reflect aggregated trading activity across the Group's licensed entities. With three months still to go, CFI has already exceeded its full-year 2025 volume of $6.4 trillion by more than a third, highlighting the strength and consistency of its trajectory.

Q3 client engagement

Client activity grew in step with volume, with trading and deposit activity showing substantial year-on-year increases:

90 million trades were executed in Q3, twice as many as in Q3 2025 More than 250 million trades have been executed so far this year The number of deposit transactions rose 60 per cent year on year in Q3 and 43 per cent over the first nine months

Together, these figures reflect an increase in trading activity and client engagement across CFI's platforms, reinforcing the importance of continued investment in the Group's trading capabilities and client experience.

Ziad Melhem, group CEO of CFI Financial Group, said:“Surpassing our full-year 2025 trading volume in just nine months is a significant milestone and reflects the scale and momentum CFI has achieved. It is a strong result for our business and a testament to the commitment of our teams across the Group.

“We see considerable opportunity ahead, both in expanding our reach and deepening our presence in the markets we serve. By broadening our capabilities, enhancing the client experience and creating new opportunities for our clients, we aim to build on the scale we have achieved and translate it into lasting competitive strength.”

Alongside its record trading activity, CFI continued to strengthen its leadership and broaden its offering. Federico Cirulli was appointed chairman of the Board, while François du Plessis was appointed country CEO of CFI South Africa.

CFI also introduced Gold 24/7 (XAUUSD-24H), complementing its existing extended-hours trading products.

The Group also received the 'Leading Broker in the UAE' award at Forex Expo Dubai 2026 and 'Best Trade Execution of the Year 2026' at PROFX Expo Africa 2026.

Looking ahead

Entering the final quarter of 2026, CFI remains focused on advancing its technology and infrastructure, broadening its offering and building its presence across key markets. CFI enters Q4 from a position of strength, focused on long-term growth and delivering more value to clients across its global network.