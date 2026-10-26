Employee Happiness Awards UAE Honours People-First Employers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The fourth edition of the Employee Happiness Awards UAE 2026 drew more than 300 business and HR leaders to Dubai, spotlighting companies that have made employee wellbeing, development and workplace culture central to their business strategies.

The awards received more than 300 submissions across 29 company and individual categories, with over 140 companies reaching the finalist stage. Winners were chosen by 38 independent jury members, who evaluated entries on their rationale, execution and measurable impact.

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Among the organisations receiving Gold awards were Air Arabia for Best Use of Technology to Drive Learning Initiatives, EDGE Group for Best Use of Technology & AI in HR, Apparel Group for Best Internship Program, Etihad Water and Electricity for Best Company to Work For – Large, and Knowledge and Human Development Authority for Best Flexible Working Program.

One of the evening's notable winners was Dubai Holding Community Management, which received Gold for Best L&D Strategy and was recognised across four categories.

“Being recognized across four categories at the Employee Happiness Awards 2026 is a proud milestone for Dubai Holding Community Management,” said Omair Ibrahim, Executive Director, Human Capital and Corporate Services.“This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. We believe that investing in our people is fundamental to building a high-performing, future-ready organization.”

Berkeley Services UAE won Gold for Best Community Impact Initiative for its inclusion and sustainability efforts delivered through 14 CSR programmes. Chief executive Karl-Heinz Otto Mair said the recognition reflected the company's people-focused approach.

“As a people centric business, our people are at the heart of everything we do, and their well-being remains a priority,” he said.“Through our teams, strategic partnerships and community initiatives, we strive to create a positive and lasting impact on the people and communities we serve.”

In the banking sector, Emirates Islamic secured Gold for Excellence in Emiratization. Farida Mohammed Rafi, Chief Human Resources Officer, said the awards reflected the bank's long-term talent strategy.

“Our achievements across the Emiratisation and Leadership Succession categories reflect our continued commitment to fostering a people-first culture at the bank,” she said.

According to Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Eventyst Global, the scale of participation demonstrates how employee experience is becoming a strategic priority for employers.“The overwhelming participation and remarkable initiatives showcased at this year's Employee Happiness Awards reflect a growing commitment among organisations to putting people at the heart of their success,” he said.

Launched in the UAE in 2023, the awards have since expanded to Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Malaysia, reflecting growing regional and international interest in recognising workplace happiness and employee engagement initiatives.