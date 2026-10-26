Sheikh Hamdan Approves Dubai AI Campus Target Of Over 1,000 Companies By 2030

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved a new target for Dubai AI Campus to attract more than 1,000 artificial intelligence companies and create over 5,000 specialised jobs by 2030.

The announcement was made during the third edition of the Dubai AI Festival, which runs at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 26-27. Launched in May 2024, Dubai AI campus has already attracted more than 500 AI companies, which have secured over Dh1 billion in private equity and venture capital investment.

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"Our priority is to position Dubai at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, a flexible regulatory environment and access to the world's best talent and expertise. This will enable companies and innovators to develop AI technologies and translate their potential into sustainable economic value,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence.

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The campus has helped create more than 2,000 specialised technology jobs, according to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

It also exceeded its original five-year targets for attracting companies and investment two years ahead of schedule. "Dubai AI Campus has already achieved its 2028 target of attracting 500 AI companies two years ahead of schedule, and we are now raising our ambition to more than 1,000 companies and over 5,000 jobs by 2030," said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

Dubai AI Festival

The third edition of the Dubai AI Festival features more than 20,000 attendees from over 100 countries, including policymakers, technology leaders and entrepreneurs, alongside more than 150 speakers, 500 investors and 200 exhibitors.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai would continue investing in advanced technologies to create new opportunities for economic growth, with artificial intelligence playing an increasingly important role in transforming businesses and driving innovation.

New purpose-built AI campus planned for DIFC

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed plans for a new Dubai AI Campus building in the DIFC Zabeel District expansion. The 100,000-square-foot facility is designed to support the development, testing and commercialisation of AI technologies.

The building will include AI laboratories where government entities and private companies can develop and test solutions before wider deployment. It will also feature secure AI development zones, computing infrastructure, digital twin environments and AI-powered building systems.

An AI Experience Centre will showcase applications across different sectors, including innovations developed by campus companies and projects being tested across Dubai. It will be open to residents, students, visitors, delegations and investors.

The facility is intended to bring together businesses, government entities, investors and technology specialists to accelerate AI adoption across the emirate.

Global AI innovations take centre stage at the festival

During a tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Hamdan visited local and international organisations demonstrating how AI is being applied across different industries.

At Dubai Medical University, he was briefed on the use of AI in medical education and clinical diagnostic training.

He also visited ElevenLabs, which develops AI-powered audio, image and video tools; Amazon Web Services and Alibaba Cloud, which provide cloud computing and AI solutions; and Linkerbot, which specialises in robotic hands and advanced robotic control technologies.

“Dubai has long pursued a clear vision of becoming a global hub for technology and innovation, creating an environment where new ideas, industries and businesses can thrive. Artificial intelligence represents the next defining chapter in this ambition," said Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC.

"DIFC is helping translate this vision into tangible outcomes by bringing together the companies, talent, capital and infrastructure needed to accelerate AI innovation and adoption. The continued growth of Dubai AI Campus and the development of its new purpose-built facility in DIFC Zabeel District will further strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in AI and the technology economy," he added.

The festival's two-day programme covers global AI governance, innovation and ethics, immersive experiences, the future of work, AI literacy, investment and infrastructure.

Speakers include representatives from UAE government entities and leaders from sectors such as education, aviation, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and financial services.

The event is organised by Dubai AI Campus, part of DIFC, in collaboration with the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. This year's theme is 'Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity'.

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