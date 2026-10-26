Galadari Brothers Motors Division Wins Arabia CSR & Sustainability Award For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Motors Division of Galadari Brothers has once again emerged as the winner in the Automotive Sector category at the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards 2026, marking its second consecutive victory at the prestigious regional awards.

The 19th edition attracted 109 applications, representing 38 sectors across six Arab countries. The awards recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Winning for two consecutive years reflects Galadari's sustained commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

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With a legacy dating back to 1965, the Motors Division of Galadari Brothers represents several leading international automotive brands in the UAE, including Mazda, Lynk & Co, OMODA & JAECOO, iCAUR, Kawasaki, Triumph and Moto Morini. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the division has focused on improving operational efficiency, conserving resources and strengthening responsible business practices across its activities.

Environmental sustainability remains a key priority. Initiatives such as solar rooftop installations, energy-efficient systems and water-saving dry-wash technology support efforts to reduce the division's environmental footprint. Responsible battery recycling and improved waste management practices further contribute to resource conservation and circular economy principles.

Beyond environmental initiatives, Galadari continues to place strong emphasis on corporate governance, ethical business conduct and customer health and safety. ISO-certified management systems established internal controls and transparent reporting mechanisms support accountability and continuous improvement across its operations.

These efforts form part of Galadari Brothers' broader sustainability strategy, which integrates environmental responsibility, employee wellbeing, community engagement and sound governance across its diverse businesses. Through ongoing investments in sustainable operations and meaningful social initiatives, Galadari Brothers continues to contribute to the UAE's national sustainability ambitions.