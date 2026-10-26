From Kim Kardashian To Paris Hilton, 4 Celebrity Halloween Looks Of 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Halloween is just round the corner, and several celebrities have already started sharing their costumes on social media.

This year, several stars have dressed up as fellow celebrities, with some even recreating the looks of their own family members.

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Here are four celebrities who have dressed up as other famous faces for Halloween this year.

1. Kim Kardashian as North West

Kim Kardashian took inspiration from her own daughter North West for Halloween this year, dressing up as the 13-year-old.

The reality star shared her costume on Instagram on October 20, recreating North's blue-haired look with an ice-blue wig, black clothing, long nails and grills.

She also copied her daughter's style, wearing layered graphic T-shirts, spiked accessories and face gems.

Kardashian shared a series of photos showing off the costume, captioning the post "Halloween 2026".

2. North West as Natalie Nunn

North West dressed up as reality television star Natalie Nunn, known for her appearance on Baddies, for Halloween this year.

The 13-year-old shared her costume on TikTok on October 21, wearing a black bob wig, dramatic makeup and a prosthetic chin to recreate Nunn's appearance.

She completed the look with a black top, pleated skirt and a necklace reading "CEO Baddies".

North also shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj's verse about Nunn in Lil Uzi Vert's song Endless Fashion.

3. Natalie Nunn as North West

Natalie Nunn returned the favour by dressing up as North West after the 13-year-old recreated her look for Halloween.

The Baddies star shared a video on Instagram, wearing blue pigtails, black nails and an outfit inspired by North's style.

In the video, Nunn is seen lying on a bed before waking up dressed as North, lip-syncing to the teenager's song Piercing on My Hand.

She captioned the post "Uno reverse".

4. Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Paris Hilton dressed up as her longtime friend Britney Spears for Halloween, recreating the singer's famous 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance of I'm a Slave 4 U.

The reality star shared photos of her costume on Instagram, wearing a green top, rhinestone-covered shorts and glittering boots.

She completed the look with a large snake draped over her shoulders, just as Spears did during her performance.

Hilton captioned the post "Oops I slayed it again", referencing Spears' hit song Oops! I Did It Again.

This is not the first time Hilton has dressed as Spears for Halloween, having previously recreated looks from her Toxic and Baby One More Time music videos.

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