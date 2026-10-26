Energy Minister Meets Senegalese Minister Of Energy And Petroleum
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi met in Moscow today with the Minister of Energy and Petroleum of the Republic of Senegal HE El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf.
Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Senegal.
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