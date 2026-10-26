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Energy Minister Meets Libya's Minister Of Oil And Gas

Energy Minister Meets Libya's Minister Of Oil And Gas


Date: 2026-10-26 02:40:37

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi met in Moscow today with His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdul-Sadiq, the Minister of Oil and Gas in the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya.

Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Libya.

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The Peninsula

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