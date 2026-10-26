QSE Index Jumps 1.46 Percent At Market Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index jumped 1.46% at the start of trading on Monday, gaining 125.90 points to reach 8,741, buoyed by gains across all seven sectors.

The Transportation sector led the advance, rising 2.90%, followed by Industrials, up 2.01%; Real Estate, up 1.37%; Telecoms, up 1.21%; Banks and Financial Services, up 1.11%; Consumer Goods and Services, up 0.75%; and Insurance, up 0.20%.

By 10am, trading on the QSE had reached QR103.524 million, with 49.095 million shares changing hands through 5,900 transactions.