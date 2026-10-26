Thirteen-Year-Old Violinist Sherry Tse Triumphs At The Brucknerhaus With Paganini Concerto

MENAFN - GetNews)Hong Kong violin prodigy Sherry Tse has reached yet another artistic milestone. On 21 October, the newly turned thirteen-year-old took the stage at the Brucknerhaus Großer Saal in Linz, Austria, performing the opening movement,“Allegro Maestoso,” of Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major with the Hungarian State Symphony Orchestra of Szolnok under conductor Brian Liao. The performance drew thunderous applause. Moved by the audience's enthusiastic cheers, Sherry offered an encore-an excerpt from the“Butterfly Lovers” Concerto-whose poignant, singing lines left the entire hall spellbound.

Paganini's First Violin Concerto is widely regarded as the litmus test of violin technique. The work encompasses virtually every formidable challenge the instrument can present: rapid scalar passages across the full range, bold shifts of position, swiftly alternating double stops and thirds, and soulful melodies played high on the G string. These were the very innovations that bore Paganini's unmistakable signature. With a left-hand agility and bow control far beyond her years, Sherry dispatched the virtuosic passages with scintillating clarity, while preserving the work's Italianate lyricism and dramatic intensity.

Sherry currently attends the German Swiss International School in Hong Kong. She is fluent in English, German, Mandarin, Cantonese, and the Sichuan dialect, and maintains excellent academic results. Despite her demanding performance schedule, she practices one to three hours every day, with her father accompanying and encouraging her each evening. Neither of her parents is a musician; her performance gowns are designed by her mother, a loving testament to her family's unwavering support.

Sharing the podium with her was conductor Brian Liao, a young Taiwanese maestro who has drawn growing international attention in recent years. A graduate of the Mozarteum University Salzburg, he has won First Prize at the Líria International Conducting Competition in Spain, Third Prize and the Orchestra Award at the Lovro von Matačić International Conducting Competition in Croatia, and has been shortlisted in the finals of several of the world's most prestigious conducting competitions.

Brian Liao commented on Sherry's performance:“Collaborating with the young violinist Sherry Tse was a truly memorable and inspiring experience. At such a remarkably young age, Sherry already possesses extraordinary technical command, remarkable musical maturity, and an impressive sense of confidence and composure on stage. Her artistic presence goes far beyond her years, displaying the poise and authority of a seasoned soloist. What impressed me most was that there was only one opportunity to rehearse with the orchestra during the dress rehearsal before the concert. Yet, her performance that evening was even more extraordinary. Her technical precision, musical expression, and natural communication with the orchestra were virtually flawless. The orchestra's musicians were equally impressed and full of praise for her exceptional performance. Sherry is not only an exceptionally gifted young musician, but also a rising star with a truly brilliant future ahead of her. Her continued artistic growth and future performances on the world's great concert stages will be well worth watching.”

The Hungarian State Symphony Orchestra of Szolnok, founded over six decades ago, has held the rank of First-Class Professional Orchestra since 2009 and has toured extensively across Europe and Japan.

About Sherry

Sherry currently attends the German Swiss International School in Hong Kong. She is fluent in English, German, Mandarin, Cantonese, and the Sichuan dialect, and maintains excellent academic results. Despite her demanding performance schedule, she practices one to three hours every day, with her father accompanying and encouraging her each evening. Neither of her parents is a musician; her performance gowns are designed by her mother, a loving testament to her family's unwavering support.