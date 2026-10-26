Russian Central Bank Holds Key Rate At 14% As Inflation Risks Persist
Moscow, Oct. 26 (Petra) The Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR) left its key interest rate unchanged at 14% per annum on Monday, holding rates steady for a second consecutive meeting as persistent inflationary pressures and slowing economic growth weigh on the economy.
In an official statement, the Russian central bank raised its 2026 full-year inflation forecast to a range of 7.1% to 7.6%, up from its previous projection of 6% to 7%. The regulator added that it expects the average key rate to range between 12.5% and 13.5% in 2027.
//Petra// AF
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