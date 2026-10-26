Madaba Residents Praise Security Forces Following Arrests In Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Oct. 26 (Petra) Community leaders, officials, and civic figures in the Madaba Governorate voiced pride on Monday in Jordan's security forces after the rapid apprehension of a terrorist cell involved in the attack on the Hmoud Church in Karak.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Qader Al Fsheikat said the swift arrests followed explicit directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, emphasizing that the state will relentlessly pursue criminals wherever they hide and ensure they face justice.

Mohammad Al-Rawahneh, Director of the Madaba Culture Directorate, said Jordanians of all backgrounds strongly condemn the attack, underscoring societal rejection of all forms of violence and extremism. He commended law enforcement's high level of professionalism in preserving stability and combating terrorism. Al-Rawahneh added that the incident highlights the need to step up awareness campaigns against extremism across schools, universities, media platforms, and religious institutions.

Basma Salaita, former vice mayor of the Greater Madaba Municipality, noted that security personnel lived up to the expectations of the king and the public by swiftly locating and dismantling the cell.

Ismail Al-Masalha said the operation demonstrated high operational readiness, proactive intelligence gathering, and field coordination that effectively contained further threats. He added that countering terrorism remains a comprehensive national duty relying on societal awareness, unity, and trust in state institutions.

Hashem Al-Masarweh, Executive Director of the Shabab42 Foundation, said the quick capture of the suspects reflects the vigilance of Jordan's security apparatus in protecting citizens and maintaining order, adding that such attacks only strengthen national unity.

Issa Ojeilat, a member of the Madaba Cultural Salon, expressed gratitude to law enforcement for arresting the Takfiri terrorist cell that targeted the Greek Orthodox Church in Hmoud village. He noted that the quick outcome validates King's pledge during his visits to the wounded that Jordanian lives remain precious and that threats to national security will meet a firm response.

Youth activist Oday Al-Shoura added that the security services' professional approach has long served as a shield against extremism, maintaining Jordan's security and stability despite regional turmoil.

//Petra// AF