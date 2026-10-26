Russeifa District Hosts Consultative Meeting With Industrial Sector Leaders

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Russeifa, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The Russeifa District Administration hosted a consultative meeting on Monday with representatives of the local industrial sector, joined by Russeifa Municipal Committee Chairman Mohammad Al-Zaboun and committee members, to strengthen public-private partnership and address shared economic and local development priorities.

District Governor Omar Al-Shuraideh, who chaired the meeting, highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between state institutions and manufacturers, praising the industrial sector's contribution to the national economy and local growth.

Al-Shuraideh paid tribute to the victims killed in the recent terrorist attack in Karak Governorate, stressing national unity against extremist ideology and all threats to Jordan's security and stability.

Amjad Al-Basha, Assistant Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry (ZCI) for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs, and Hassan Dghaimat, ZCI Deputy Director General for Industrial Affairs, attended the meeting.

Al-Basha highlighted the necessity of sustained partnership between the chamber, local administrative authorities, the municipality, and security services to serve industrial interests, overcome operational challenges, and maintain a secure investment environment.

For his part, Al-Zaboun affirmed the municipality's commitment to supporting industrial enterprises as key partners in creating employment, driving local development, and advancing public services across the district.

The meeting brought together officials from security agencies, government departments, and industrial firms to review sector needs and discuss mechanisms for ongoing coordination to ensure a safe, supportive environment for business operations in Russeifa.

//Petra// AF