ASEZA, Czech Delegation Discuss Investment And Tourism Cooperation In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) met on Monday with a Czech delegation to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation across investment, tourism, and industrial sectors, aiming to attract high-value investments and consolidate Aqaba's position as a regional business hub.

Shadi Ramzi Al-Majali, Chief Commissioner of ASEZA, received the delegation led by Edvard Mřitzki, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, alongside Czech Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kučerová and ASEZA Commissioner for Economic and Investment Affairs Mohammad Abu Omar.

The meeting reviewed investment opportunities, tax incentives, and competitive advantages offered by ASEZA to attract Czech capital into key sectors. Discussions also covered joint efforts to boost Czech tourist arrivals to Aqaba and foster industrial knowledge sharing.

Both sides agreed on mechanisms to arrange mutual investor visits and enhance business-to-business networking between Czech investors and local Jordanian enterprises to build new economic partnerships.

//Petra// AF