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Russia: EU Turning Into Military Organization

Russia: EU Turning Into Military Organization


Date: 2026-10-26 02:37:56

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko claimed on Monday that the European Union is seeking to become a military organization capable of preparing for a potential conflict with Russia.

"Considering the previously absent but now present aspect of the European Union-the fact that they are attempting to transform themselves into a full-fledged military organization with its own military potential, which is geared toward preparing for war with Russia and forcing all countries to participate-what could Russia's attitude be toward Ukraine's participation in this project, whether it be EU or NATO membership?" Grushko told RIA Novosti.

His remarks followed a report by The Economist about a potential United States peace proposal. The plan suggests offering Ukraine a path to EU membership if it drops its NATO ambitions, while Russia would see a partial restoration of economic and political ties with the West.

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AzerNews

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