EU Accepts Temu's Plan To Tackle Illegal Products

The European Commission stated on Monday that it accepted Temu's action plan to address a breach of the Digital Services Act (DSA) concerning the availability of illegal products on its platform.

The plan requires Temu to conduct a platform-specific risk analysis and use reliable metrics to measure the effectiveness of its safeguards. The Chinese retail giant will also examine shortcomings in content moderation, whether its recommendation systems amplify illegal goods, and how sellers may exploit platform features to promote potentially illegal listings.

The measures follow the Commission's May decision finding that Temu breached its risk assessment obligations under the DSA, resulting in a €200 million fine.