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News Update! (26-10-2026)

News Update! (26-10-2026)


Date: 2026-10-26 02:35:55

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...

Qatar Charity expands access to the Holy Quran for blind people in Kosovo and Albania.

Doha Design District presents landmark fashion exhibition 'Designed to Last'.

(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)

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Gulf Times

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