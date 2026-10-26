Israel Election Stalemate Poses Biggest Threat To Global Investors

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including market commentary from deVere Group.

A deadlocked result in Israel's election tomorrow would be the most damaging outcome for investors worldwide, warns the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as Israelis vote on Tuesday in their first election since the October 7 attacks and the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, with polls suggesting neither Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot will reach the 61 seats needed to govern.

The stakes are high because Israeli assets have been on a powerful run. Tel Aviv shares have soared around 130% since October 2023, far ahead of Wall Street, and the shekel has gained about 25%, one of the strongest currency performances anywhere.

Analysts estimate the shekel alone could swing by as much as 3% on the result.

Nigel Green believes the biggest global impact runs through energy.

Advertisement

Israel's public finances are another flashpoint. Defence spending sits near 8% of GDP, the highest share among Western economies.

Netanyahu backs a 450 billion shekel military buildup over 12 years, which the central bank warns could lift debt toward 85% of GDP by 2035. Eisenkot argues for reforms instead, including bringing ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the army and the workforce.

The implications extend across the region. Some investors believe a weakened Netanyahu government could ease tensions and lift assets such as Lebanese bonds, while a fresh start in Israeli politics could revive talk of wider normalisation with Gulf states.

Global funds remain wary, with the shareholding of Israeli equities at a record low.