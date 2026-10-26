Lula Has 71 Days To Stop Brazil's Rout Hitting Global Portfolios

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Global investors now face a 71 day countdown that will decide whether Brazil's election sell-off becomes a short, sharp correction, or a costly fiscal crisis, warns the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secures a fourth term, the first candidate since 1989 to lose the opening round and still win the presidency, while defeated rival Flavio Bolsonaro seeks to have the result annulled.

The countdown begins from a brutal starting point.

In early trading in Asia, a Tokyo-listed fund tracking Brazilian shares lost nearly 15% and real futures dropped around 10%, as international money that had bet heavily on a conservative victory raced for the exits.

The deVere CEO believes the annulment bid is unlikely to gain traction, given a winning margin of more than 4 million votes, over twice the gap by which Jair Bolsonaro lost in 2022.

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Nigel Green sees the 2027 budget as the decisive moment, complicated by voters returning the most conservative Congress since Brazil's return to democracy.

As Latin America's largest economy, Brazil carries the heaviest weighting in most regional equity benchmarks, and global funds frequently treat the region as a single trade.

Nigel Green believes Brazil also offers bond markets everywhere a preview.