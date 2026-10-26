Daily Gold Trading Report - Monday, October 26, 2026

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report. Spot gold (XAU/USD) is $3,994 at this morning's final TradingView capture, down from Friday's $3,997 close and back under $4,000, with a Bearish bias. Monday's session is open and gold has already traded both sides of $3,990: an early high of $4,001, a low of $3,978, and a final capture price of $3,994. The week opens with the same question Friday left behind, whether $3,986 holds or the breakdown extends. 1. Key Technical Levels

Level Price Note R3 $4,086 Thursday's last print before the afternoon flush, the ceiling of the whole breakdown zone. R2 $4,065 The congestion band that failed before Friday's waterfall, and the line in the sand for the bias. R1 $4,034 Friday's intraday high, where the bounce ran out of buyers. PIVOT $3,994 This morning's live spot at the final capture, the fulcrum for today's session. S1 $3,986 Friday's three-month low, $8 under the pivot, the first demand to defend. S2 $3,978 This morning's session low so far, the level that has to hold for any bounce to matter. S3 $3,970 The psychological shelf guarding the June lows near $3,950.

2. Trading Bias: Bearish

The hourly chart shows a market that broke down and has not repaired itself. Friday's flush to $3,986, a three-month low, followed a slide from the week's highs near $4,150, and Monday's early trade has done nothing to change the shape: a high of $4,001, a low of $3,978, and a final capture price of $3,994, still under Friday's $3,997 close and under the $4,000 round number. The 30-minute chart tells the same story in miniature, a steady staircase of lower highs from near $4,098 down to $3,982, with only a small bounce off the $3,978 low. Sellers own every lower high from $4,086 down, and there is no higher low yet to build a reversal on. The captured widget charts carry no moving-average or momentum overlay, so no exact indicator values are claimed here. The structural read is enough: price under the breakdown zone, under $4,000, with momentum washed out after a $150-plus weekly slide but no bullish crossover structure and no higher low. The offsets are real but they are bounce fuel, not a reversal case. The hourly tape is deeply oversold, which already produced Friday's $48 rebound from the $3,986 low, and the 10-year yield is parked at 5.00% with the dollar near a three-week low rather than running higher. Line in the sand: an hourly close back above $4,034 (R1) opens $4,065 (R2), and only a close above $4,065 invalidates the bearish bias. Until then, rallies are the short side's entry. A loss of $3,978 (S2) opens $3,970 (S3) and then the June lows near $3,950.

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3. Macro and Geopolitical Analysis

The Federal Reserve is in its pre-meeting blackout ahead of the October 27 to 28 FOMC meeting, so the market trades data and headlines alone into the decision. A hold on Wednesday is the overwhelming base case, with market pricing putting only about a 9% chance on a hike at the coming meeting, down from about 71% a month ago, and prediction-market pricing at about 91% for a hold. December remains the live debate: several desks' FedWatch reads still put a December move near 80%, kept alive by the September inflation double-hit, while other readings show that pricing cooling fast. After Chair Kevin Warsh declined to give rate guidance, the statement and his tone on Wednesday, not the decision itself, will set the December debate. Friday's jobless claims at 194,000, near a multi-decade low, argue the labor market is in no hurry to force the Fed's hand.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits at 5.00% this morning, back at the threshold after Friday's move back toward 5% from Thursday's drop to 4.95%. The 2-year sits near 4.69% and the 30-year near 5.32%. Normally falling yields are gold's friend. Last week they were not, because the bond rally was fear flow into Treasuries while the front end, which tracks rate expectations, barely moved. Gold trades the expected real policy rate more than the 10-year nominal, and with December tightening still priced in, that expected real rate is going up.

The dollar index holds near 101.75, off Thursday's three-week low of 101.45 but consolidating above the 101.50 support that has held for more than a week. A firm dollar remains the single cleanest headwind gold faces, and the greenback found extra safe-haven support after the US State Department ordered the evacuation of non-essential personnel and families from Saudi Arabia, a signal markets read as possible new US or Israeli strikes against Iran or the Houthis.

Crude is the live wire and it feeds gold through the inflation channel. Brent eased about 1% from a six-month high to around $115.60 a barrel this morning, with WTI near $102.33, after Brent pushed above $117 on Friday, its highest in more than four years. The Strait of Hormuz risk premium is fully priced in: October has become the most intense month for attacks on vessels in and around the waterway since the conflict began, with 28 confirmed incidents this month and 113 since late February, more than 30 very large crude carriers damaged, 11 of them in October. Iran's Revolutionary Guard keeps targeting commercial shipping, Tehran has warned of retaliation against regional oil facilities if attacks resume, and diplomatic efforts remain stalled. For gold the net is two-sided: a fresh incident re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, but it also feeds the energy-to-inflation channel that keeps December hike bets pinned, which is exactly the weight on gold this week. The cruel detail for gold bugs is that last week gold failed to catch any safe-haven demand at all, flat near $4,000 on Friday while equities burned, because haven flows chose bonds and oil instead. Watch the Hormuz wire before the London session: oil news moves the board first, the metal second.

4. News of the Day and Impact Outcome

Friday closed a brutal week. Gold touched a three-month low of $3,986 in the Asian session, bounced to $4,034, and settled near $3,997, sealing a weekly loss of more than 3%, the sharpest in more than four months. Thursday did the damage: a 2.9% breakdown day as Hormuz attacks sent Brent above $112 and then $116, reviving inflation fears and keeping rates restrictive, while an AI-led equity selloff sent money into Treasuries instead of gold. Gold broke below the $4,100 to $4,200 range that had held since the start of October, and technical selling added to the pressure. Monday opened soft in the same mould: early Asian trade slipped under $4,000 to near $3,995, under selling pressure close to its lowest since July, as elevated energy prices reinforced the case for restrictive rates. The outcome for today is a market that is oversold, unloved, and one headline away from either a relief bounce or a fresh low.

Today's calendar is light by design: the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September (forecast minus 0.1) and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for October (forecast 7.0) are the only US releases of note, with Germany's Ifo survey due in the European morning. The week is the main event: the FOMC decision on Wednesday, with a hold overwhelmingly priced, then the Q3 GDP advance estimate (forecast 3.2%) and the September PCE inflation print (core seen up 0.3% on the month) on Thursday, plus the European Central Bank decision the same day. Between them they will move the December hike bet that has pinned gold all week. The 10-year at 5.00% and the dollar near 101.75 are the two weights into today's session: a hold below 5.00% helps the oversold bounce, a re-spike back above it deepens the slide, and a break of 101.50 dollar support opens room for gold.

Bullish scenario: trigger, an hourly close above $4,034 (R1), target $4,065 (R2) then $4,086 (R3), catalyst, a Hormuz escalation headline or soft Chicago and Dallas data that cools December hike bets.

Bearish scenario: trigger, a loss of $3,978 (S2), target $3,970 (S3) then $3,950, catalyst, a firm dollar, the 10-year back above 5.00%, or strong regional data that keeps December tightening priced in.

Informational analysis only, not financial advice.

I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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