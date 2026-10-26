MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611).

Macro headwinds, rising oil prices, and a tech equities sell-off pushed Bitcoin back to test the $80,000 support level amidst sharp midweek ETF outflows. Near-term market liquidity remains strictly hinged on the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, key central bank rate decisions, and tech earnings.

Crypto markets experienced a sharp pull-back last week as macro headwinds and tech sector volatility weighed on investor sentiment. Driven by U.S. September CPI rebounding to 3.7% and Brent crude topping $115 per barrel, broader market concerns over sticky inflation grew. Coupled with a retreat in U.S. tech equities tied to AI capital expenditure fears, Bitcoin (BTC) gave up earlier gains after peaking at $84,100 to test the $80,000 mark. Ethereum (ETH) similarly broke below $2,400.

Institutional flows reflected this shift in risk appetite. U.S. spot BTC ETFs recorded a modest net weekly inflow of $301 million, but the underlying trajectory reversed sharply midway through the week. After pulling in $1.075 billion over the first three trading sessions, spot BTC ETFs suffered a massive single-day net outflow of $636 million on Thursday, followed by another $138 million outflow on Friday. Meanwhile, spot ETH ETFs posted weekly net outflows of $224 million. With the Coinbase Premium staying negative and the Crypto Fear & Greed Index softening from 68 to a neutral 50, broader cross-asset liquidations clearly spilt over into digital assets.

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On the corporate front, broader structural shifts are emerging. Elon Musk noted during Tesla's earnings call that an evaluation is underway regarding a potential merger with SpaceX, with independent board committees already formed. A completed deal would unify approximately 30,221 BTC (valued at roughly $2.5 billion) under a single corporate balance sheet. Simultaneously, venture firm a16z rebranded its flagship crypto fund to a16z Frontier, expanding its scope to include AI and frontier tech, signalling a strategic re-allocation among major institutional backers.

Looking ahead, Bitfire Research views the market as being in a phase of risk digestion within a broader consolidation pattern, with several key catalysts set to unfold:

Political & Regulatory Crossroads: The U.S. midterm elections on November 3 represent the primary near-term regulatory pivot. Following the legislative stall of the CLARITY Act in the Senate, any shifts in Congressional control will recalibrate the timeline for crypto legislation, tax policy, and AI data centre oversight. Furthermore, active litigation brought by Circle shareholders against World Liberty Financial, alongside the CFTC's proposed retail leverage rules, points to tightening stablecoin and derivatives regulation in November. Macro & Central Bank Decisions: While the Federal Reserve (with an over 93% probability of holding rates steady on October 28), the ECB, and the BoJ are widely expected to pause rate hikes in their upcoming decisions, elevated oil prices caused by refining bottlenecks have driven market-implied probabilities of a December Fed rate hike to between 73% and 77%. Additionally, Q3 earnings from major tech firms, expected to average over 60% year-on-year profit growth, will test rich valuations and dictate risk-on liquidity. Protocol Upgrades & Passive Outflows: Ethereum core developers postponed the Hoodi testnet Glamsterdam upgrade originally scheduled for October 26 to resolve EIP-8037 contract compatibility risks, with an updated timeline expected in November. Separately, MSCI's upcoming index rebalancing announcement on November 11 poses a key test for Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) models; a potential exclusion of MicroStrategy could trigger up to $2.8 billion in passive fund outflows.

From a technical perspective, BTC is currently trading below its 7-day MA ($81,800) and 20-day MA ($82,300), hovering near its 60-day EMA and the lower Bollinger Band ($79,900), with the 14-day RSI sitting at a muted 37. A sustained hold above $80,000 to $80,500 on higher volume could spark a recovery back toward the $82,300 pivot point. Conversely, a decisive breakdown below $80,000 opens the door for a deeper retest toward $76,800.

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.